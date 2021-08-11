St. Helena Public Cemetery bats found dead in possible poisoning

Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead after apparently being poisoned.
Cemetery caretaker John Turner said a woman complained last week about the bats that lived atop the mausoleums along Spring Street, saying they “weren’t allowing her mother to rest in peace,” as Turner recalls. She also complained about the sounds they made.
Turner, who previously worked in pest control, said he told the woman the bats were a protected species that feed on mosquitoes, and it would be illegal to harm them. He also assured her the crypts were sealed to protect coffins from moisture, insects and animals.
The next day Turner found baby bats “flopping around” in death throes and lying dead on the ground.
“It was the sickest thing I’d ever seen,” Turner said. “I deal with a lot of sadness around here, but hurting animals — that’s something I just can’t stand.”
Turner said he’d seen at least 500 if not more than a thousand bats fly out of the mausoleums before. None seem to have survived.
Turner doesn’t have any proof that the woman he talked to poisoned the bats, or that the bats were poisoned at all, but the chain of events left him with strong suspicions.
He reported the incident to the St. Helena Police Department, along with the name of the woman who’d complained about the bats. Police took a report and are referring the matter to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, which enforces regulations involving protected species.
Lieutenant Ed Morton of Fish & Wildlife said that once the agency receives the report the case will be assigned to a warden and placed under investigation.
Police Chief Chris Hartley said there’s not much his department can do without proof. However, if the woman returns to the cemetery and complains again, “they have the right to refuse service to anybody and ask anybody to leave. They could go as far as getting a restraining order.”
Certain species of bats, including big-eared bats, are protected under California’s Endangered Species Act due to threats from loss of habitat and white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease.
Turner said the cemetery bats kept the mosquito population under control. Aside from more mosquitoes, it’s hard to predict the long-term consequences for the cemetery, which is home to deer, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, owls and other animals.
Located along Sulphur Creek, St. Helena Public Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The first burial on the property took place in 1856. It was deeded to the St. Helena Cemetery Association in 1872.
“Only time will tell. I hope that one day our tiny little ecosystem will recover,” Turner said.
