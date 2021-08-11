St. Helena Public Cemetery bats found dead in possible poisoning

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He reported the incident to the St. Helena Police Department, along with the name of the woman who’d complained about the bats. Police took a report and are referring the matter to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, which enforces regulations involving protected species.

Lieutenant Ed Morton of Fish & Wildlife said that once the agency receives the report the case will be assigned to a warden and placed under investigation.

Police Chief Chris Hartley said there’s not much his department can do without proof. However, if the woman returns to the cemetery and complains again, “they have the right to refuse service to anybody and ask anybody to leave. They could go as far as getting a restraining order.”

Certain species of bats, including big-eared bats, are protected under California’s Endangered Species Act due to threats from loss of habitat and white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease.

Turner said the cemetery bats kept the mosquito population under control. Aside from more mosquitoes, it’s hard to predict the long-term consequences for the cemetery, which is home to deer, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, owls and other animals.