St. Helena’s MUST machine shop keeps workers employed through tumult, tragedy

ST. HELENA — The pandemic left many perfectly compassionate employers with no choice but to lay off their workers indefinitely.
And then there’s MUST Machining & Fabrication, where every employee stayed fully employed — even when the owners were left homeless.
“It’s people over profits,” said Michelle Mitchell, who owns MUST along with her husband Alex. “We want to turn a profit and pay our bills, but we also want to do right by our employees and pay them living wages.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
In 2010 Alex and Michelle Mitchell acquired York Machine Works, where Alex had been working since 2004. When Wayne Burgstahler of Burgstahler Machine Works retired, the Mitchells took over his business too.
The Mitchells merged both companies into MUST Machining & Fabrication at 365 La Fata St. Catering primarily to the viticulture and wine industries, the Mitchells take pride in sourcing American-made products, doing as much in-house manufacturing as they can, and treating their employees well.
Six weeks after the merger, the pandemic began and the economy sputtered to a near-halt as construction projects were put on hold and wineries cut their capital expenditure budgets.
However, there were already enough large projects in the works to stay busy. With the help of a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, MUST retained its entire workforce — aside from one who retired for personal reasons — and even hired two new workers for a total of 13.
“Anybody who wanted to work, we had hours for them,” said Alex Mitchell.
“We kept everybody employed out of faith that things were going to turn around eventually,” Michelle added.
Then came September’s Glass Fire.
The Mitchells, their two boys and the family dog evacuated their Deer Park home. This was their third evacuation after being driven out of their former Napa home by the 2017 Atlas Fire, and then out of their Deer Park home by the LNU Lightning Complex fire last August.
This time their luck ran out. The house was destroyed, and the Mitchells escaped with nothing but a tent trailer, some camping supplies “and two loads of dirty laundry,” as Michelle recalled.
For six weeks, Alex and the dog stayed at El Bonita Motel while Michelle and the boys lived in a studio apartment in Redwood City.
Without electricity at the shop, and with many employees unable to come to work due to road closures, the Mitchells used notepads to keep records as customers lodged urgent requests for parts, repairs to fire-damaged equipment, and special fittings so that they could use water tanks to hose down their roofs during the fire.
The Mitchells eventually found a rental in Angwin and life returned to something resembling normal — except, that is, for the loss of virtually all of their personal property and a continuing global pandemic that was still hurting business.
Did the Mitchells, who are both St. Helena natives, ever consider closing the shop and moving? Yes, Michelle admitted, “sometimes in the middle of the night when things seem really difficult.”
“But ultimately you can’t run away from your problems,” Alex said. “You’re just going to end up with new ones.”
Photos: Napa County's Pic of the Litter
Pic of the Litter: Sweet Pea
Pic of the Litter: Elvis
Pic of the Litter: Ralph
Pic of the Litter: Mushu
Pic of the Litter: Remington
Pic of the Litter: Gracie Ann Miller
Pic of the Litter: Tango and Samba
Pic of the Litter: Rosie
Pic of the Litter: Dusty
Pic of the Litter: Kody
Pic of the Litter: Jagger
Pic of the Litter: Blondie
Pic of the Litter: Doug
Pic of the Litter: Harry
Pic of the Litter: Yoda
Pic of the Litter: Astronaut Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter: Nugget
Pic of the Litter: JJ
Pic of the Litter: Tucker
Pic of the Litter: Remy
Pic of the Litter: Momo
Pic of the Litter: Delilah
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Flower
Pic of the Litter: Ace
Pic of the Litter: Zero
Pic of the Litter: Charlotte of Big Ranch
Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans
Pic of the Litter: Cat
Pic of the Litter: Bruno
Pic of the Litter: Judah
Pic of the Litter: Luna
Pic of the Litter: Jack
Pic of the Litter: Buster
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Murphy
Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard
Pic of the Litter: Count Boosie
Pic of the Litter: Emmeline
Pic of the Litter: Charlie
Pic of the Litter: Samson
Pic of the Litter: Delilah Rose
Pic of the Litter: Harrison
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe
Pic of the Litter: Mila
Pic of the Litter: Sophie
Pic of the Litter: Lowkey
Pic of the Litter: Atlas
Pic of the Litter: Louie
Pic of the Litter: Grady
Pic of the Litter: LEGO Dullea
Pic of the Litter: Tess
Pic of the Litter: George
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Mookee
Pic of the Litter: Bubs
Pic of the Litter: Otis
Pic of the Litter: Bubba
Pic of the Litter: Spike
Pic of the Litter: Benjamin
Pic of the Litter: Chubbs
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Marbles
Pic of the Litter: Smudge
Pic of the Litter: Arrow’s Benevolent Tiger
Pic of the Litter: Laela
Pic of the Litter: Menina
Pic of the Litter: Maycie
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter:Angela
Pic of the Litter: Cleo
Pic of the Litter: Missy
Pic of the Litter: Luke Skywalker
Pic of the Litter: Quinn
Pic of the Litter: Philomena
Pic of the Litter: Charles
Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte
Pic of the Litter: Jasper
Pic of the Litter: Miley
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Koby
Pic of the Litter: Chiquita
Pic of the Litter: Cali
Pic of the Litter: Kitty Berndt
Pic of the Litter: Wriggley Rue Prescott
Pic of the Litter: IndyAnna
Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez
Pic of the Litter: Doughnut
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Shamus
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Peanut Butter and Jelly
Pic of the Litter: Pepe Todd
Pic of the Litter: Admiral Nelson
Pic of the Litter: Pi Pi Chan
Pic of the Litter: Lola
Pic of the Litter:Lucy Rose
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.