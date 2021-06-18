St. Helena’s MUST machine shop keeps workers employed through tumult, tragedy

“Anybody who wanted to work, we had hours for them,” said Alex Mitchell.

“We kept everybody employed out of faith that things were going to turn around eventually,” Michelle added.

Then came September’s Glass Fire.

The Mitchells, their two boys and the family dog evacuated their Deer Park home. This was their third evacuation after being driven out of their former Napa home by the 2017 Atlas Fire, and then out of their Deer Park home by the LNU Lightning Complex fire last August.

This time their luck ran out. The house was destroyed, and the Mitchells escaped with nothing but a tent trailer, some camping supplies “and two loads of dirty laundry,” as Michelle recalled.

For six weeks, Alex and the dog stayed at El Bonita Motel while Michelle and the boys lived in a studio apartment in Redwood City.

Without electricity at the shop, and with many employees unable to come to work due to road closures, the Mitchells used notepads to keep records as customers lodged urgent requests for parts, repairs to fire-damaged equipment, and special fittings so that they could use water tanks to hose down their roofs during the fire.