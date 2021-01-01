St. Helena’s Rafael Rodriguez, immigrant laborer who became vineyard manager, turns 100

Yet Rodriguez’ most vivid memories are of his decision to leave Mexico and of the Americans who helped him.

He choked up remembering the journey by rail from Mexico City to the U.S., switching from a cattle car with rough wooden benches to a plush Pullman that gave him the first taste of life in America.

Seventy-seven years later, he still remembers the porter setting down a tray containing an apple, a container of milk, and a sandwich — the first one he’d ever seen in his life. He’s come to see that sandwich as a symbol of his growing awareness of the broader world beyond the one he’d experienced in his hardscrabble childhood.

His fondest memories are of people like Emmolo, Souza and Coppola, who rewarded him for many of the same traits his family sees in him — responsible, hardworking, generous, and eager to learn, to list a few ticked off by his daughter, Esther Butler.

A voracious reader who likes to teach his family new words he found in the dictionary, Rodriguez can talk cogently about the lingering remnants of discrimination in America and how ethnic minorities internalize the demeaning attitudes with which they are treated.