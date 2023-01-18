St. Helena’s Raymond Monroy, oldest World War II veteran in U.S., dies at 110

ST. HELENA — Raymond Monroy Sr., a beloved family man who was believed to be the oldest person in Napa County and the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S., died Jan. 7 at his St. Helena home at the age of 110.

Monroy is survived by six of his seven children — who ensured that he was able to spend his final years in the same house he built in 1949 — as well as 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The house was the site of increasingly jubilant birthday parties as family members gathered annually to celebrate one milestone birthday after another. Monroy enjoyed greeting well-wishers with a handshake that never lost its crushing firmness. "You up for another?" he joked to a reporter on his 109th birthday.

His 110th birthday last May was marked by a parade of vehicles from the St. Helena fire and police departments, as well as a line of hot rods. Uniformed service members from Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield also paid a birthday visit to Monroy, who was listed as America's oldest veteran of the Second World War by the longevity-tracking website gerontology.fandom.com.

Monroy’s physical health began to decline about a week after his 110th birthday, and he was bedridden during his final months, according to William Monroy, his third oldest child. His spirits remained high, however, as one would expect from a man whose motto was “Happy always.”

“He was still joking around a lot with us and his caregivers,” William Monroy said. “Toward the end his mind was still active but his body was giving out.”

Born in Arizona on May 11, 1912, Raymond Monroy had lived in St. Helena since 1933. He worked for Beringer Brothers Winery and at the Mare Island shipyards before enlisting in the military when World War II broke out.

Shot down over a small island in the South Pacific, Monroy was “questioned for two days and (gave) up nothing but name, rank, and serial number” until U.S. Marines retook the island, according to his obituary.

“The rudders were shot off and we went down but we were rescued — me, the co-pilot and the pilot and the gunners, all kids,” Monroy told the St. Helena Star’s Carolyn Younger in 2006, shortly after turning 94. “They were good kids. I was sorry that I saw a lot of them go. They didn’t come home.”

Monroy went on to a career as a flight engineer at what is now Travis Air Force Base. He also taught English as a Second Language at St. Helena High School.

William Monroy said his father raised his seven children to be frugal, kind and honest. Each of them had successful careers; three served in law enforcement, two owned businesses, one worked for the federal government, and one worked for United Airlines.

“’Honesty is the best policy,’ he would always tell us growing up,” said William Monroy, who served with the St. Helena Police Department.

Raymond Monroy Sr. will be laid to rest in St. Helena next to his wife of 70 years, Maria, following services at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

