St. Helena school board approves contract with incoming superintendent

The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a three-year contract last week with incoming Superintendent Rubén Aurelio, who will start work on July 1.
Aurelio will earn a base salary of $265,000 for the upcoming school year. His salary for the 2023-24 school year will be subject to negotiation next spring based on his performance.
“I’m very excited to jump in with the staff and work on taking us to the next level,” Aurelio told the board. “There’s a great foundation in place for St. Helena and we’re ready to innovate and expand the work that we do.”
Aurelio is associate superintendent and chief academic officer for the Berkeley Unified School District, where he supervises the district’s K-12 principals and its Career Technical Education programs. He’s previously served as a teacher, principal and district-level administrator.
After an executive search conducted by Leadership Associates, the school board selected Aurelio as the sole finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Marylou Wilson.
Photos: St. Helena High School Homecoming, 2021
Bonnie Vasquez and Justin Maldonado
Bonnie Vasquez and Justin Maldonado were elected this year's St. Helena High School Homecoming representatives on Friday.
Dave Mosher photo
Fire truck
Saints ride on a St. Helena Fire Department fire truck.
Dave Mosher photo
Sophomore float
The sophomore float won first place.
Dave Mosher photo
Junior float
The junior float had a Sherk theme.
Dave Mosher photo
St. Helena High School band
The St. Helena High School band marches down Oak Avenue. The Homecoming parade usually closes down Main Street, but this year's route was adjusted in light of a road closure on Silverado Trail that generated heavy traffic on Main.
Dave Mosher photo
Homecoming parade
Students wave to crowds lining Oak Avenue during Friday's Homecoming parade, which traversed St. Helena's residential streets.
Dave Mosher photo
Homecoming float
A float rolls down the street during Friday's Homecoming parade.
Dave Mosher photo
St. Helena Elementary School kids
Kids from St. Helena Elementary School greet the Homecoming parade as it heads down Adams Street.
Dave Mosher photo
Fire truck
Saints ride on the back of a fire truck.
Dave Mosher photo
Saints
Saints wave to the crowd that gathered to watch Friday's Homecoming parade.
Dave Mosher photo
Sophomore float
The sophomore float turns from Oak Avenue onto Adams Street.
Dave Mosher photo
Waiting for the parade
A crowd of youth await the Homecoming parade at Oak and Adams.
Dave Mosher photo
Homecoming parade
A truck carries students down Oak Avenue during the Homecoming parade.
Dave Mosher photo
Freshman float
The freshman float had a Snow White theme.
Dave Mosher photo
St. Helena Elementary School kids
Friday's St. Helena High School Homecoming parade passed by all four public schools, including the elementary school.
Dave Mosher photo
St. Helena Elementary School
St. Helena Elementary School students wait for the Homecoming parade to arrive.
Dave Mosher photo
