 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena school board approves contract with incoming superintendent

  • 0

The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a three-year contract last week with incoming Superintendent Rubén Aurelio, who will start work on July 1.

Aurelio will earn a base salary of $265,000 for the upcoming school year. His salary for the 2023-24 school year will be subject to negotiation next spring based on his performance.

“I’m very excited to jump in with the staff and work on taking us to the next level,” Aurelio told the board. “There’s a great foundation in place for St. Helena and we’re ready to innovate and expand the work that we do.”

Aurelio is associate superintendent and chief academic officer for the Berkeley Unified School District, where he supervises the district’s K-12 principals and its Career Technical Education programs. He’s previously served as a teacher, principal and district-level administrator.

After an executive search conducted by Leadership Associates, the school board selected Aurelio as the sole finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

People are also reading…

Rubén Aurelio

Rubén Aurelio

 Submitted photo

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's borders to reopen for foreign tourists for the first time since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News