St. Helena school board approves contract with incoming superintendent

The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a three-year contract last week with incoming Superintendent Rubén Aurelio, who will start work on July 1.

Aurelio will earn a base salary of $265,000 for the upcoming school year. His salary for the 2023-24 school year will be subject to negotiation next spring based on his performance.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I’m very excited to jump in with the staff and work on taking us to the next level,” Aurelio told the board. “There’s a great foundation in place for St. Helena and we’re ready to innovate and expand the work that we do.”

Aurelio is associate superintendent and chief academic officer for the Berkeley Unified School District, where he supervises the district’s K-12 principals and its Career Technical Education programs. He’s previously served as a teacher, principal and district-level administrator.

After an executive search conducted by Leadership Associates, the school board selected Aurelio as the sole finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.