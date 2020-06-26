St. Helena seeks input on Farmstead hotel proposal

If approved, the hotel could open in late 2022, Hall said. The rooms would have an average daily rate of $967.

The lodging would be built on commercial-zoned land southeast of Farmstead, behind David Gold’s veterinary hospital. Visitors would access the hotel from Mills Lane, which would be realigned with the signal at Highway 29 and Grayson Avenue, creating a four-way intersection with a new railroad crossing.

A walking path would connect the restaurant property with the hotel and an agricultural area with vegetable fields and fruit orchards.

“We’re emphasizing agriculture, not red-painted toenails,” Hall said.

The 65 guest rooms would be spread among 10 single-story buildings. Each room would come with two bicycles. A bike path would encourage guests to walk or ride downtown. Hall said the site is less than a 10-minute walk from the corner of Main and Hunt.

“It will really be a boon to the downtown area,” Hall said.

Other hotel amenities would include a multi-purpose building, pool, spa and utility building. The new buildings, including the hotel rooms, would total 53,200 square feet.

In addition to the lodging, Hall is also proposing some changes at the current Farmstead property.