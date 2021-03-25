St. Helena set to impose penalties for exceeding water rations

The city could address that problem by tying non-residential allocations to a customer’s past monthly or annual use, which would account for the wide variation in water use from one month to the next, by setting a maximum penalty, or by granting exemptions.

Mitts also projected monthly penalties of almost $4,000 a month for an unidentified restaurant, based on past use.

Councilmembers said the allocations and penalties need to be reasonable.

“(Penalties) should not knock anybody out of the game, so to speak,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, adding that penalties should be “manageable” for all classes of users.

In order to assess the fairness of the current allocations, the city needs to calculate how much water St. Helenans must conserve to survive until the next rainy season, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said.

“I’m a little worried that we’re not actually conserving enough water over the next several months,” Dohring said. “We really need to get to that number.”

Councilmember Eric Hall agreed.