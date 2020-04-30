St. Helena sticks with 2021 timeline to replace sidewalks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. HELENA -- The City Council is sticking with its plan to replace the downtown sidewalks in 2021, after toying with the idea of accelerating the project to take advantage of businesses being closed under the shelter-at-home order.

Merchants had already been bracing for the economic impact of three months of construction beginning in early 2021. But with non-essential businesses now closed under the shelter-at-home order, city staff considered replacing the trees and sidewalks right away to minimize the effect on business.

However, even under an accelerated schedule the sidewalk construction wouldn’t be done until Sept. 28, since the city still needs to finish the design, obtain permits from Caltrans, and put the project out to bid.

Earlier this month, city staff predicted the work would last into early November. Merchants worried about disruptive work occurring downtown right when businesses are trying to regain their footing after a months-long closure.

“We suggest that the council keep to the original construction dates beginning Jan. 2021 (when business is traditionally slow) rather than to compromise the upcoming summer, fall, and holiday months that may be our best chance for recovery,” James Wickesberg of Acres Home & Garden wrote in an email to the council.