St. Helena studies utility rates amid infrastructure challenges

ST. HELENA — A long list of critical water and sewer projects is lending urgency to an ongoing study that could affect St. Helena customers’ utility rates in 2023.

The consulting firm Raftelis, which is conducting the study with input from a council-appointed advisory committee, held an open house at the firehouse on Monday and briefed the City Council on Tuesday.

In order to catch up on decades of deferred maintenance, the city needs to increase its annual spending on water projects from $1.1 million to $5.5 million — plus another $1.5 million annually in sewer projects.

The projects funded by the new rates are needs, not wants, Assistant Public Works Director Eric Janzen told the council.

“As (infrastructure) ages, we move from being able to repair these facilities to having to replace them at much, much, much greater cost,” he said.

Janzen highlighted the urgent need to replace the Bell Canyon intake tower, the only pipe that can transfer water from St. Helena’s primary reservoir to the water treatment plant.

State inspectors have deemed the intake tower structurally deficient, Janzen said. If the city doesn’t replace it, the state could reduce the amount of water the city can store in Bell Canyon, which would greatly affect the city’s water supply.

Other notable projects include maintenance at the water treatment plant and the Holmes Tank on Spring Mountain, improvements to the Napa water connection, and pipes to deliver recycled water from the wastewater treatment plant to Crane Park.

The city has already secured funding to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant so that it can produce recycled water for non-potable use. Recycled water could play a crucial role in maintaining the long-term stability of St. Helena’s water supply.

City Manager Anil Comelo acknowledged the community’s concerns about the escalating cost of public works projects.

“We should gather data based on what we need to have a stable, safe and well-functioning water and wastewater system,” Comelo said. “How we fund it — not just in terms of rates but in terms of financing — we can deal with secondarily. The first part is to get the actual cost nailed down.”

Those costs will be factored into proposed utility rates that should come before the council later this year.

Raises for city employees

Also on Tuesday, the council approved a three-year contract with the St. Helena Employees Association, which represents 34 city employees.

The contract includes annual cost of living adjustments of 5% in 2022 and 3% to 5% in 2023 and 2024, depending on changes in the consumer price index. It also provides “equity adjustments” every six months to bring each position within 5% of median market salary for that position.

The new contract will cost an additional $232,415 in the current fiscal year, $202,201 in 2023-2024, and $212,311 in 2024-2025. The costs for the current year were already accounted for in the budget.

Meanwhile, the council approved higher salaries for several filled and unfilled positions — including senior civil engineer, a key position that hasn’t attracted any applicants.

The Planning & Building Director will be reclassified as Director of Community Development and tasked with working with the city manager on economic development.

Main/Spring crosswalk

The city will ask Caltrans to move the Main Street crosswalk at Spring Street to the north side of the intersection, install a pedestrian-activated flashing beacon, and construct three-foot bulb-outs at both ends of the new crosswalk.

Caltrans already added new striping and signs at the crosswalk after a pedestrian was hit by a car in May.

Caltrans has also agreed to work with the city on a long-term study of pedestrian safety along the entire Highway 29 corridor from Grayson to Pratt avenues.