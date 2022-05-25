St. Helena to fly POW/MIA flag permanently

ST. HELENA — Members of St. Helena’s American Legion Post 199 gathered outside the old City Hall Monday to raise the POW/MIA flag honoring prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.
The city previously raised the POW/MIA flag on its ceremonial flagpole on Veterans Day in 2019. Post member Mike Griffin asked the City Council to fly the POW/MIA flag permanently on its taller main flagpole, just below the American flag.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Griffin said the flag pays tribute to the 83,204 U.S. military personnel since World War II who’ve gone unaccounted for. Of those recorded during the Vietnam War, California leads the nation with 160 soldiers confirmed or presumed to be dead whose bodies were never recovered.
The National League of POW/MIA Families “strongly recommends that state and municipal entities fly the POW/MIA flag daily to demonstrate continuing commitment to the goal of the fullest possible accounting of all personnel not yet returned to American soil.”
“I'm proud to be an elected in a community that continues to honor our lost and missing servicemen and women,” said City Councilmember Eric Hall, who helped shepherd the matter through the city’s planning process. “This flag, which will continuously fly with the stars and stripes, shows we are keeping our promise to never forget those who are lost.”
People are also reading…
“It's also a symbol to raise awareness of mental health illnesses plaguing our country, and our veteran community in particular. Veteran suicides continue unabated and we need to do more there, and for many other mental health issues across the board.”
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.
Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.
The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city.
The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining.
Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.