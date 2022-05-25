 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena to fly POW/MIA flag permanently

  • Updated
  • 0
POW/MIA flag

Members of St. Helena's American Legion Post 199 and City Councilmember Eric Hall raised the POW/MIA flag outside the old City Hall on Monday. From left are Post Commander Craig Pina, Phil Murphy, Robert Flumaraq, Al Albright, Dennis Hansen, Rick Crebs, Hall, Mike Griffin and Rodney Green.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

ST. HELENA — Members of St. Helena’s American Legion Post 199 gathered outside the old City Hall Monday to raise the POW/MIA flag honoring prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.

The city previously raised the POW/MIA flag on its ceremonial flagpole on Veterans Day in 2019. Post member Mike Griffin asked the City Council to fly the POW/MIA flag permanently on its taller main flagpole, just below the American flag.

Griffin said the flag pays tribute to the 83,204 U.S. military personnel since World War II who’ve gone unaccounted for. Of those recorded during the Vietnam War, California leads the nation with 160 soldiers confirmed or presumed to be dead whose bodies were never recovered.

The National League of POW/MIA Families “strongly recommends that state and municipal entities fly the POW/MIA flag daily to demonstrate continuing commitment to the goal of the fullest possible accounting of all personnel not yet returned to American soil.”

“I'm proud to be an elected in a community that continues to honor our lost and missing servicemen and women,” said City Councilmember Eric Hall, who helped shepherd the matter through the city’s planning process. “This flag, which will continuously fly with the stars and stripes, shows we are keeping our promise to never forget those who are lost.”

People are also reading…

“It's also a symbol to raise awareness of mental health illnesses plaguing our country, and our veteran community in particular. Veteran suicides continue unabated and we need to do more there, and for many other mental health issues across the board.”

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program
Local News
featured

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs
Eagle
alert featured

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park
Local News
alert featured top story

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city. 

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program
Local News
alert top story

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining. 

Napa County's population continues to shrink
Local News
alert featured

Napa County's population continues to shrink

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News