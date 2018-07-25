ST. HELENA -- The city of St. Helena will pay a fine of $21,000 for discharging effluent from the wastewater treatment plant last year that failed to meet state standards.
In a July 12 letter, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board notified the city of seven violations involving effluent released from January through March 2017 that contained levels of cyanide that exceeded state regulations.
The staff of the Public Works Department does not believe the cyanide sample results are valid, according to Felix Hernandez, utilities operations manager. The readings reported by the state apparently resulted from city staff using ascorbic acid to de-chlorinate effluent – a process that’s been known to cause a false positive for cyanide, Hernandez told the City Council on Tuesday.
However, based on staff’s recommendation, the council agreed to pay the mandatory minimum fine of $21,000 -- $3,000 for each violation – rather than contest the findings and trigger an expensive and possibly unsuccessful appeal.
"If we went back and they started diving into it further, it may end up being even costlier," said Councilmember Peter White.
The state’s Water Code requires a minimum penalty of $3,000 for such violations, and allows more severe penalties of up to $10,000 per day.
During the next effluent discharge season, the city will use an alternative chemical, calcium thiosulfate, to de-chlorite the effluent instead of ascorbic acid, Hernandez told the council.
The plant is already under a cease-and-desist order to meet more stringent treatment standards. The city is working with the state to upgrade the plant so that it will meet the new standards.