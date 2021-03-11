 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena to replace Hunt Avenue Hub with pop-up park near Oak Avenue

St. Helena to replace Hunt Avenue Hub with pop-up park near Oak Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
Hunt Avenue Hub

The Hunt Avenue Hub became a popular destination in its first three months, even though usage declined during the cold weather.

 Star file photo

ST. HELENA — The Hunt Avenue Hub is going away, but outdoor diners will soon have other options as St. Helena embraces the notion of pop-up parks and parklets.

The City Council on Tuesday authorized staff to make improvements along Telegraph Alley to draw pedestrians to a new pop-up park in the city-owned Oak Avenue parking lot, next to the new public restroom.

Staff will also look for suitable locations for at least two more parklets downtown.

Over the longer term, staff will investigate how to make Money Way more pedestrian-friendly, maybe by limiting truck deliveries to certain times of the day.

Since opening on Oct. 30, the temporary parklet that was dubbed the Hunt Avenue Hub provided a safe place for people to eat outside when restaurants were barred from offering indoor service.

However, the Hub forced truck traffic onto residential streets like Edwards. The council agreed in February to disassemble it — at least for now — and explore parklets in other locations.

WATCH NOW: NAPA'S HOMELESS COMMUNITY REMOVED FROM SHOPPING CENTER PARKING LOT

SEE PHOTOS OF GOOD STUFF BREWING AT RITUAL COFFEE ROASTERS AT OXBOW PUBLIC MARKET

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

 

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News