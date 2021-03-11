St. Helena to replace Hunt Avenue Hub with pop-up park near Oak

ST. HELENA — The Hunt Avenue Hub is going away, but outdoor diners will soon have other options as St. Helena embraces the notion of pop-up parks and parklets.
The City Council on Tuesday authorized staff to make improvements along Telegraph Alley to draw pedestrians to a new pop-up park in the city-owned Oak Avenue parking lot, next to the new public restroom.
Staff will also look for suitable locations for at least two more parklets downtown.
Over the longer term, staff will investigate how to make Money Way more pedestrian-friendly, maybe by limiting truck deliveries to certain times of day.
Since opening on Oct. 30, the temporary parklet that was dubbed the Hunt Avenue Hub provided a safe place for people to eat outside when restaurants were barred from offering indoor service.
However, the Hub forced truck traffic onto residential streets like Edwards. The council agreed in February to disassemble it — at least for now — and explore parklets in other locations.
