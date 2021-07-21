St. Helena wins first round of legal fight against Pacaso

However, Orrick ruled that Walsh's statements were protected by the anti-SLAPP statute because they "were made in connection with an issue under consideration by a legislative body."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ruling also orders Pacaso to pay the city $20,126.50 for legal fees.

Pacaso's other four causes of action are still pending. The lawsuit alleges a due process violation, selective enforcement, and invalid use of municipal authority. It seeks a judgment declaring that Pacaso isn't subject to St. Helena's timeshare ban.

St. Helena's Municipal Code defines a timeshare as "an ownership or leasehold estate in property devoted to a time-share fee (tenants in common, time span ownership, interval ownership) or a time-share lease."

Pacaso creates a limited liability company to hold title to a house, and then allows up to eight co-owners to buy shares in the LLC. Pacaso owned or managed five St. Helena homes at the time the suit was filed.

Caroline Van Ness, an attorney for Pacaso, said the ruling doesn't affect the company's core complaint against St. Helena.