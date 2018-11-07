A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after a car crashed into her along Silverado Trail, just north of St. Helena, according to the coroner.
St. Helena resident Susan Cardoza, 53, was killed around 6:20 a.m. when she was struck by a car in the 3500 block of Silverado Trail North, south of Crystal Springs Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol.
Cardoza was a lifelong St. Helena resident who graduated from St. Helena High School, a relative said.
The collision occurred at dawn on a crisp morning, according to a CHP report. The driver, a 61-year-old man from Santa Rosa, hit Cardoza with a 2014 Hyundai while she was standing in or near the southbound lane of the road.
The driver saw her suddenly and did not have time to swerve, according to the CHP. Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the second pedestrian death along the Silverado Trail in a month. A 61-year-old male pedestrian will killed on the 400-block inside the city of Napa on Oct. 19.