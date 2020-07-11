St. Helenans will cast advisory vote on Adams Street hotel question

Since the measure didn’t mandate a “legislative act” as defined by California law, the council could reject it outright while placing a similar question on the November ballot as a non-binding advisory measure, Ueda said.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau proposed the wording of an advisory measure that would give the people who worked on the initiative “a voice at the ballot box” without putting the city at legal risk with a “significantly flawed” initiative.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember David Knudsen voted against Chouteau’s motion to reject Dervin’s measure.

“I would put it on the ballot and see what happens,” Knudsen said. “These people went through a lot of effort. It’s very democratic of us to allow their voices to be heard.”

Dervin urged the council to put her measure on the ballot even though it might be declared legally invalid.

“This will give you the result you’re looking for, which is an opportunity for the entire community to vote,” she said.