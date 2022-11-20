St. Helena's historic Vasconi's storefront to be renovated

ST. HELENA — The Vasconi’s building, an icon of downtown St. Helena, is getting a historically accurate makeover that will bring it back in line with its pre-1967 appearance.

The St. Helena Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the changes, which are cosmetic and won’t require any structural work.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We’re attempting to retain and maintain the integrity of the building,” owner David Walker told the commission.

Vasconi’s Pharmacy closed in June 2021 and Walker bought the building this July. He plans to move his wife’s boutique, Elyse Walker, into the former Vasconi’s space. Tweed & Vine, which opened at the end of 2021, is moving to the former Footcandy space at 1239 Main St.

Constructed in 1884, what was then known as the Kettlewell building was modified in 1897 when it became Walker Brothers Hardware, in 1967 when it became Vasconi’s Pharmacy, and again in 2009 when it underwent a seismic upgrade.

The new renovations will remove the four arched openings installed in 1967 and replace them with rectangular openings similar to those added in 1897.

The windows will be framed with black wood. The Vasconi’s Pharmacy sign will be replaced with an Elyse Walker sign. The sign panel, second-floor window frames, cornice and parapet trim band will be painted black.

The new storefront was designed in consultation with an architectural historian. A city staff report praises the changes as “a more aesthetically pleasing and historically accurate presentation, similar to how it appeared in 1897.”

Walker said the new design will be consistent with other downtown storefronts that feature brick and black wood.

“This is very well done and in fitting with the character of the Central Business District,” Commissioner Chris Warner told Walker. “I really appreciate the good work you’ve done to adapt it to the historical background of St. Helena.”

The building has six dedicated parking spaces in the back along Money Way. Two of those spaces that exit onto the Adams Street sidewalk will be realigned so they can be accessed from Money Way through tandem parking.