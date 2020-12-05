St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Napa hosts Operation Christmas Child holiday drive

Volunteers at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Napa assembled more than 300 care packages as part of its annual Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child holiday drive.

"Last year, we filled 252 shoeboxes," said St. Mary’s volunteer Mary Hamler. "Even though this year was quite challenging with COVID restrictions, we were still able to fill 323 shoeboxes with love, prayers, and of course, Christmas gifts."

Operation Christmas Child provides shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies to Samaritan’s Purse operations in more than 100 countries.

Rather than host a traditional packing party, this year volunteers were scheduled in family pairs for 30-minute, socially-distant shifts. Between shifts, all volunteer packing stations were wiped down and sanitized.

"We felt this was very safe, and no one was ever with someone out of their pod," according to Hamler.

Each Operation Christmas Child box assembled by St. Mary’s volunteers included Ivory soap, a washcloth, toothbrush, comb, and socks. Each box also contained a ball, a stuffed animal, a wrist whistle, and a spinning top and school supplies: 24 pack of crayons, notepad, a pair of blunt scissors, pencils with erasers and a sharpener. After the essentials were in the box, volunteers added toy cars, dolls, sewing kits, and other small items to fill the boxes to the brim.

To learn more about Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

