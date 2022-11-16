St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Napa supports Operation Christmas Child

Since 2016, St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Napa has been filling shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. This year 66 volunteers, including church youth, helped assemble 360 shoeboxes that will be sent to children around the world this holiday season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The shoeboxes are filled with school supplies, including pencils, erasers, paper and scissors; hygiene items including washcloths and Ivory soap because it floats for bathing in rivers; and socks, underclothes, deflated soccer balls with pumps, sewing kits, musical instruments, stuffed animals, and many other items.

Last year, the boxes church volunteers filled were sent to the Philippines and the Pacific Islands.

"We even received a thank-you and photo of a smiling young boy who received one of the boxes we filled last year," said volunteer Mary Hamler. "This ministry delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever, but also gives them a tangible expression of love."

To learn more about Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org.