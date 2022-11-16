St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Napa supports Operation Christmas Child

REGISTER STAFF
Since 2016, St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Napa has been filling shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. This year 66 volunteers, including church youth, helped assemble 360 shoeboxes that will be sent to children around the world this holiday season.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The shoeboxes are filled with school supplies, including pencils, erasers, paper and scissors; hygiene items including washcloths and Ivory soap because it floats for bathing in rivers; and socks, underclothes, deflated soccer balls with pumps, sewing kits, musical instruments, stuffed animals, and many other items.
Last year, the boxes church volunteers filled were sent to the Philippines and the Pacific Islands.
"We even received a thank-you and photo of a smiling young boy who received one of the boxes we filled last year," said volunteer Mary Hamler. "This ministry delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever, but also gives them a tangible expression of love."
To learn more about Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, visit
samaritanspurse.org.
A recent survey of 1,000 Americans found that 61% of people plan on buying fewer gifts this holiday season.
Photos: Strange Christmas traditions from around the world
KFC
Since the company launched a wildly successful “Kentucky for Christmas” campaign in the 1970s, it’s become a tradition in Japan to go to KFC for Christmas dinner.
Dreamstime
Broom hiding on Christmas Eve
In Norway, it’s a tradition to hide all the brooms in a house on Christmas Eve to prevent them from being stolen by witches and other evil spirits.
Dreamstime
Kiviak
In Greenland, a traditional holiday meal is kiviak. To produce kiviak, hundreds of auks are sewn inside an air-tight seal skin, which is left to ferment under a pile of stones. The taste of the pungent marine bird dish is said to be similar to gorgonzola cheese.
Dreamstinme
Befana
In Italian holiday traditions, a hag named Befana delivers gifts to children on Jan. 5, the Eve of Epiphany. She rides through the air on a broom, leaving candy and toys for the good children, and lumps of coal and sticks for the bad.
Dreamstime
Spider webs
Legend says that a poor Ukrainian family could not decorate a Christmas tree. The children went to bed sad, but in the morning, they found spiders had spun sparkling webs in the hollows of their tree. It is now a tradition to see ornaments shaped like spider webs on Ukrainian Christmas trees.
Dreamstime
Jolabokaflod
In Iceland, books are given as Christmas gifts, creating a flood of newly printed books, or Jolabokaflod in the months leading up to the holidays.
Dreamstime
Caterpillar feast
Some people in South Africa celebrate Christmas with a feast of fried mopane caterpillars. Dried caterpillars are a regular source of protein in the region, but on Christmas, fried larvae are a holiday delicacy for many.
Dreamstime
Tio de Nadal
In Catalonia, Tio de Nadal, a Christmas log standing on legs and painted with a smiling cartoon face is beaten with sticks to encourage it to defecate candies, nuts and other small treats for children.
Dreamstime
Yule Goat
In Nordic countries, a common symbol of the holidays is the Yule Goat. Often used as ornaments, some communities erect enormous statues of the Yule Goat made out of hay as a symbol of civic pride.
Dreamstime
Caganers
Since the 18th century, people in Catalonia, and neighboring areas, the traditional nativity scenes have been joined by Caganers – figurines of defecating people. Traditionally the person depicted is a peasant, but in modern times, politicians, celebrities and other pop culture figures can be purchased as Caganers.
Dreamstime
Roller skates
In Caracas, Venezuela, people ride to early morning Christmas Mass on roller skates. Children are encouraged to go to bed early the night before so that they can wake up early for mass. They tie a string to their big toe and hang it out the window. Skating churchgoers give any strings they see a playful tug to wake up any late sleepers.
Dreamstime
Mari Lwyd
The Mary Lwyd is a horse skull decorated with ribbons and a sheet that is carried in Welsh holiday festivities between Christmas and New Year’s Day. It leads a parade that wanders from house to house, asking to be allowed to enter homes for food and drink.
Wikimedia Commons
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.