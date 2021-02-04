Staglin Family Vineyard's visitor growth plans concern neighbors

Staglin Family Vineyard in the Rutherford area is the latest example of a Napa County winery saying it wants more visitors and rural neighbors saying it wants too many.

The family winery on Bella Oaks Lane asked to increase annual visitation from 3,167 guests to 17,605 guests. Some neighbors feared the growth would change a rural atmosphere and hinder wildfire evacuations on a narrow, dead-end road.

On Wednesday, the Napa County Planning Commission heard the growth requests, then gave the Staglins and neighbors until March 3 to try to work things out. Several neighbors said they had learned of the proposal only a few weeks or even days before the meeting.

“We want to hear all those voices along Bella Oaks Lane,” said consultant Rob Anglin on behalf of the Staglins.

Staglin Family Vineyard is located a mile west of Highway 29 at 1570 Bella Oaks Lane along the Mayacamas Mountains. The Staglins founded the operation in 1985 and won county permission for a winery in 1999.

“It’s a full-time job for all of us and a full-time opportunity,” Garen Staglin told the commission.