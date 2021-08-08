Stags’ Leap jumps into the world of digital, augmented reality marketing

And so, the “Take the Leap” campaign thus follows a stag through three worlds — or artistic styles — from black and white to colorful and whimsical. The first, a scratchboard style, was done by Joanna Lisowiec, the second by the duo known as Rezonate, and the third and final dives headfirst into color with the work of Nick Liefhebber.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evans said they worked with an agency out of New York to narrow down the artists for this project, but ultimately decided on creators that clearly “felt connected to the stag.” The brief was relatively vague; the only parameters being that the work needed to center on the iconic stag and fit into the story of the winery.

“We didn't want to constrain anyone's creativity,” said Evans. “We worked to make sure that we allowed creatives to do their best work … and we’ve created something fun for our consumers, and in luxury wine, that is something that has been lacking.”

Interactive, augmented reality worlds are certainly not something that early winemakers could’ve imagined in their future, but Evans and his team are proud to put forward innovative messaging through multiple platforms. In addition to scanning the QR codes, consumers also can engage with the campaign through choose-your-own-adventure Hulu commercials, social media, and their online “Explorer Quiz.”