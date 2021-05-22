 Skip to main content
Stained glass artists create colorful views for Napa Valley churches, homes
Stained glass artists create colorful views for Napa Valley churches, homes

Shawn Risko can hardly find a piece of stained glass at Napa’s First Presbyterian Church that he hasn’t worked on in some way.

For the past six years, since the 2014 Napa earthquake, he and his partner Amy Hall have been a regular presence at the historic downtown Napa church.

Risko, of Riskula Art Glass, has completely rebuilt, restored and preserved the many, many stained glass panels at the 147-year-old church.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Risko. “I feel privileged that I get to do it.”

Shawn Risko and Amy Hall of Riskula Art Glass have spent years repairing, restoring and rebuilding stained glass windows in Napa churches, homes and businesses. Take a look at some of their work.

Risko’s latest work involved repairing and rebuilding a broken stained glass window in the church’s library. After the old lead started to deteriorate, strong winds then caused the panel to crack open.

In February, part of one stained glass panel in the library was removed and taken to Risko’s studio, which used to be in Napa, but has moved to Suisun City.

The renovated library stained glass panel was recently returned and re-installed.

First Presbyterian member Mike Gibson has been Risko and Hall’s primary contact at the downtown church since they started working at the property.

“It’s wonderful to have it back to where it was,” Gibson said of the library’s stained glass panel. “It’s marvelous to see it restored to its original beauty.”

Sure, the church could have simply replaced the window with modern glass. However, the historic church has great meaning to the community and the city of Napa, said Gibson. “We feel a commitment to preserve the building, forever.”

“We’ve spent so much time down here this feels like a family to us,” said Hall.

This isn’t the only church or building in Napa County the two have worked on — far from it. Risko and Hall have also preserved or repaired stained glass at the Methodist church in downtown Napa, Creekside Community Church and St. Helena’s Catholic church. His stained glass work stretches across the Bay Area.

“Over the years, I’ve learned tricks to help churches keep money in their pockets,” Risko said of his budget-minded techniques. 

He’s also created new pieces of stained glass for homes and businesses, both in and out of Napa County.

Besides custom stained glass windows and stained glass restoration, the business also makes sandblasted and etched glass and carved glass.

Prices for full restorations or custom work ranges from around $350 a square foot to as high as $800. It depends on the quality of the work, the condition, and the complexity of the job.

About half of his work is for churches and the rest for private customers or businesses.

“There’s something really special about glass, the way the light comes through,” said Risko. The sun makes the glass, and the light cast, look like a living thing, he said. “The colors are just incredible.”

It’s a remarkable feeling knowing that he is the first artist to work on some of the stained glass pieces since they were first put into place decades ago, said Risko.

“The people that built these are long gone,” he said.

"I don't take it lightly that's for sure," he said of his work on the windows. "That's probably one of the coolest parts about the restoration." 

"I feel a great deal of responsibility to handle them" so they last another 100 years, said Risko. 

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

