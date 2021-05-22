Stained glass artists create colorful views for Napa Valley churches, homes

Sure, the church could have simply replaced the window with modern glass. However, the historic church has great meaning to the community and the city of Napa, said Gibson. “We feel a commitment to preserve the building, forever.”

“We’ve spent so much time down here this feels like a family to us,” said Hall.

This isn’t the only church or building in Napa County the two have worked on — far from it. Risko and Hall have also preserved or repaired stained glass at the Methodist church in downtown Napa, Creekside Community Church and St. Helena’s Catholic church. His stained glass work stretches across the Bay Area.

“Over the years, I’ve learned tricks to help churches keep money in their pockets,” Risko said of his budget-minded techniques.

He’s also created new pieces of stained glass for homes and businesses, both in and out of Napa County.

Besides custom stained glass windows and stained glass restoration, the business also makes sandblasted and etched glass and carved glass.

Prices for full restorations or custom work ranges from around $350 a square foot to as high as $800. It depends on the quality of the work, the condition, and the complexity of the job.