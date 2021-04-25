 Skip to main content
Stalled for months, construction of Napa hotel may resume soon
The lights are on but no one’s home at Napa’s newest lodging property, Cambria Hotel. For now.

Construction has been halted at the site, 320 Soscol Ave., for months. But on Thursday, city planning manager Erin Morris said the contractor intends to resume work on May 4.

“I’m very glad to hear that they are going to resume construction,” Morris said. “It’s highly unusual for a project like this one to have stalled in construction at this stage." 

“It’s been months” since workers were seen at the property, said Sheena Smith. Smith works at the business next door, Adventure RV Group.

“It’s been very quiet,” especially compared to months before when workers were all over the four-story project, she said.

The project is owned and being developed by Stratus Development of Irvine. Developers Andrew Wood and David Wood of Stratus Development could not be immediately reached this week for comment.

Construction at the hotel started in 2018.

Smith said she’d like the hotel to be finished and actually open. “We want to see businesses thriving in Napa," she said.

At the very least, “I’d like to see them clear the street” of the concrete barriers in front of the hotel. The brand new sidewalk in front of the hotel has been closed for months and there is no safe way for pedestrians to walk on the east side of that block of Soscol Avenue.

Smith said she regularly sees people trying to head from one side of the block to the other. There isn’t room to safely walk on the street.

“It’s very dangerous,” she said.

“Clearly, we haven’t seen much or any activity on the site in months,” said Anil Patel, owner of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Napa Valley, which is located next door.

“It will be nice for it to ultimately open" so the concrete barriers are remove, "and the site looks normal and habitable,” said Patel.

Stratus, which bought the Cambria project in 2017 from Napa’s Altamura family, had originally said the hotel would cost at least $30 million and require about 14 months to complete. Longtime Napans will recall the site was the original location of the long-abandoned La Bamba Bar.

During a visit to the hotel site on Wednesday this week, it appears that much of the work at the hotel seems to have been completed. The exterior looks finished. An entry portico awaits guests. Lamps, their shades still wrapped in plastic, can be seen in the hotel room windows. At night the lights come on.

Construction storage containers can be seen in the parking lot of the hotel, but the surface appears unpaved.

The hotel features 90 rooms and four floors. An announcement on the Cambria website noted that the Cambria Napa hotel was to open in summer 2020.

In 2018, Choice Hotels International Inc., franchiser of the Cambria Hotels brand, announced it entered into a multi-unit agreement with Stratus Development Partners to develop five Cambria properties.

Those locations were said to include Napa, Santa Clara, Rohnert Park, Orlando, Florida and another site in the Bay Area.

The Cambria Hotel in Rohnert Park opened in August 2020.

Work at Napa's Cambria hotel has been stopped for some time, but contractors expect to restart in May. Here's a look at how it appears now.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

