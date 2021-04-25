Stalled for months, construction of Napa hotel may resume soon

The lights are on but no one’s home at Napa’s newest lodging property, Cambria Hotel. For now.

Construction has been halted at the site, 320 Soscol Ave., for months. But on Thursday, city planning manager Erin Morris said the contractor intends to resume work on May 4.

“I’m very glad to hear that they are going to resume construction,” Morris said. “It’s highly unusual for a project like this one to have stalled in construction at this stage."

“It’s been months” since workers were seen at the property, said Sheena Smith. Smith works at the business next door, Adventure RV Group.

“It’s been very quiet,” especially compared to months before when workers were all over the four-story project, she said.

The project is owned and being developed by Stratus Development of Irvine. Developers Andrew Wood and David Wood of Stratus Development could not be immediately reached this week for comment.

Construction at the hotel started in 2018.

Smith said she’d like the hotel to be finished and actually open. “We want to see businesses thriving in Napa," she said.