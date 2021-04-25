Stalled for months, construction of Napa hotel may resume soon

The lights are on but no one’s home at Napa’s newest lodging property, Cambria Hotel. For now.
Construction has been halted at the site, 320 Soscol Ave., for months. But on Thursday, city planning manager Erin Morris said the contractor intends to resume work on May 4.
“I’m very glad to hear that they are going to resume construction,” Morris said. “It’s highly unusual for a project like this one to have stalled in construction at this stage."
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“It’s been months” since workers were seen at the property, said Sheena Smith. Smith works at the business next door, Adventure RV Group.
“It’s been very quiet,” especially compared to months before when workers were all over the four-story project, she said.
The project is owned and being developed by Stratus Development of Irvine. Developers Andrew Wood and David Wood of Stratus Development could not be immediately reached this week for comment.
Construction at the hotel started in 2018.
Smith said she’d like the hotel to be finished and actually open. “We want to see businesses thriving in Napa," she said.
At the very least, “I’d like to see them clear the street” of the concrete barriers in front of the hotel. The brand new sidewalk in front of the hotel has been closed for months and there is no safe way for pedestrians to walk on the east side of that block of Soscol Avenue.
Smith said she regularly sees people trying to head from one side of the block to the other. There isn’t room to safely walk on the street.
“It’s very dangerous,” she said.
“Clearly, we haven’t seen much or any activity on the site in months,” said Anil Patel, owner of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Napa Valley, which is located next door.
“It will be nice for it to ultimately open" so the concrete barriers are remove, "and the site looks normal and habitable,” said Patel.
Stratus, which bought the Cambria project in 2017 from Napa’s Altamura family, had originally said the hotel would cost at least $30 million and require about 14 months to complete. Longtime Napans will recall the site was the original location of the long-abandoned La Bamba Bar.
During a visit to the hotel site on Wednesday this week, it appears that much of the work at the hotel seems to have been completed. The exterior looks finished. An entry portico awaits guests. Lamps, their shades still wrapped in plastic, can be seen in the hotel room windows. At night the lights come on.
Construction storage containers can be seen in the parking lot of the hotel, but the surface appears unpaved.
The hotel features 90 rooms and four floors. An announcement on the Cambria website noted that the Cambria Napa hotel was to open in summer 2020.
In 2018, Choice Hotels International Inc., franchiser of the Cambria Hotels brand, announced it entered into a multi-unit agreement with Stratus Development Partners to develop five Cambria properties.
Those locations were said to include Napa, Santa Clara, Rohnert Park, Orlando, Florida and another site in the Bay Area.
The Cambria Hotel in Rohnert Park opened in August 2020.
Photos: Napa's Cambria hotel, then and now
Cambria hotel
Cambria Hotel
A bird's eye view from the Cambria Hotel construction at 320 Soscol Ave.
Equipment at the Cambria Hotel construction site at 320 Soscol Ave.
A view looking north at the construction of Napa's Cambria Hotel
Construction at Napa's Cambria Hotel
Construction at Napa's Cambria Hotel
A view of Soscol Avenue and Cambria hotel construction.
A view of Soscol Avenue and Cambria hotel construction
Looking east from the second floor of the Cambria hotel
Looking east from the second floor of the Cambria hotel under construction at 320 Soscol Ave.
Looking west towards the South Napa Marketplace from the second floor of the Cambria hotel under construction at 320 Soscol Ave.
Cambria hotel art
Heat sculpture by hotel entrance
Cambria Hotel in Napa
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Temporary dining and recreation uses are proposed for the former Copia south garden space, to be known as Oxbow Yard.
City Manager Steve Potter plans to hire Molly Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of Napa County government.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
The hospital said it is compensating for revenue reductions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State
None of the vaccinated persons who tested positive fell ill or displayed COVID-19 symptoms, something Napa County officials say underscores th…
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute o…
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
Unlike some other recent Victorian sales, this home's four rental units may be retained.
The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him…
The suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart killed her while trying rape her in his dorm room and his fa…
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com