Stanford deploys new test that tells healthcare workers if they've been exposed to coronavirus

The news follows last week's launch of a Stanford research project using the same approach. That effort, which invited 2,500 members of the general community to get their blood tested for antibodies, was the first large scale study of its type in the U.S. It was coordinated with the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health to learn more about the virus's presence in the county.

Such blood tests find antibodies in the blood -- molecules made by the immune system -- in response to a viral attack. Even though the pathogen is brand new, scientists have already discovered the two antibodies -- called IgM and IgG -- that are triggered by infection. A test detects their unique signature.

But there are important limitations to this method. Antibodies offer evidence -- but they're only fingerprints left behind by the culprit. A person whose blood contains coronavirus antibodies could still be sick, or could feel well but still be contagious.

It can take up to two weeks for a person's immune system to develop antibodies to coronavirus, so even if their blood isn't showing it, they could currently be fighting the infection.