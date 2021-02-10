Stanislaus County says it is not getting its share of COVID-19 vaccine

Stanislaus County officials said Tuesday the county is dealing with the reality of not getting a proportional allocation of coronavirus vaccines for residents and essential workers.

Vito Chiesa, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said the state is allocating more vaccine to affluent counties near the coast, while Stanislaus struggles to provide the shots to teachers, agricultural workers, and people who have front-line jobs serving the public.

Stanislaus has been able to administer 9,433 doses per 100,000 residents, which is about half the doses administered in Napa County per capita, according to the Los Angeles Times vaccination tracker. Stanislaus officials say all the doses allocated to the county each week are injected or distributed to approved health care providers.

Marin County, where the average household income is $126,373 per year, the poverty rate is 7.6 percent and the average property value is $1.07 million, has administered 16,853 doses per 100,000 population. Stanislaus is a poorer county with an average household income of $60,321 per year, a poverty level of 16.1 percent, and an average property value of $318,900, according to figures posted by DataUSA.