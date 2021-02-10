Stanislaus County says it is not getting its share of COVID-19 vaccine

Stanislaus County officials said Tuesday the county is dealing with the reality of not getting a proportional allocation of coronavirus vaccines for residents and essential workers.
Vito Chiesa, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said the state is allocating more vaccine to affluent counties near the coast, while Stanislaus struggles to provide the shots to teachers, agricultural workers, and people who have front-line jobs serving the public.
Stanislaus has been able to administer 9,433 doses per 100,000 residents, which is about half the doses administered in Napa County per capita, according to the Los Angeles Times vaccination tracker. Stanislaus officials say all the doses allocated to the county each week are injected or distributed to approved health care providers.
Marin County, where the average household income is $126,373 per year, the poverty rate is 7.6 percent and the average property value is $1.07 million, has administered 16,853 doses per 100,000 population. Stanislaus is a poorer county with an average household income of $60,321 per year, a poverty level of 16.1 percent, and an average property value of $318,900, according to figures posted by DataUSA.
Five Bay Area counties with more political clout have administered between 11,520 to 16,852 doses per 100,000. In other San Joaquin Valley counties that have been hard hit by COVID-19, Merced has administered only 5,557 doses per 100,000, San Joaquin 8,327, Madera 8,181, and Fresno 9,128 per 100,000.
"It's a fundamental unfairness that has to change," Chiesa said.
The Stanislaus Health Services Agency is faced with completing vaccinations in Phase 1A and getting to essential workers in Phase 1B of the state's priority system.
Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county health officer, said the employee groups in Phase 1B, along with seniors 65 and older, add up to more than 135,000 people or a quarter of the county population. They include 17,400 teachers and other school employees, 34,300 agricultural workers, and perhaps 3,900 grocery store workers.
The county is still searching for an estimate for the number of restaurant employees. Eligible residents have lined up for vaccinations at county-run clinics in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale, and Patterson, but the county started the week with 400 first doses.
County staff said an allocation of 5,550 doses was expected to arrive later on Tuesday.
