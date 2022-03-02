Stanly Ranch resort plans April 29 opening: rooms start at $1,259 a night

In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.

More than a dozen years after first announced, and an investment of more than $275 million, south Napa’s new luxury resort plans to open as soon as April 29.

“We’ve landed with two feet into this eight week 'zone,'” of the debut, said General Manager Ed Gannon.

The resort (known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection) has even scheduled its first wedding. A couple from the East Coast will celebrate their marriage over the weekend of May 6, the GM said.

“It’s very exciting,” Gannon said.

“We’re full steam ahead now, said Stanly Ranch executive chef Garrison Price. “It’s all happening.”

During a construction tour this past Monday, the expansive resort remained a hive of activity. Workers were installing raised garden beds, meeting vendors, installing signage, and unwrapping spa equipment. The Nichols Partnership of Denver is the resort developer.

On both ends of the Napa resort, 20 villa homes are under construction, along with a set of vineyard homes.

Most resort guests, and locals who visit, will start their Stanly Ranch experience at “The Village,” explained Gannon.

This central gathering space includes Gavel, a coffee bar and to-go eatery, Bear, the resort restaurant, and a reception building and bike shed/valet station.

There’s even space for a food truck hookup, he pointed out, along with “bird’s nest” hanging basket-style seating and fire pits.

“It’s a chill spot to be in for the community and guests alike,” said Gannon.

From the back of Bear, guests will enjoy views of almost the entire resort, eventually including 70 vineyard homes, 40 villas, and 72 cottages offering 135 rooms.

This past Monday, walls were rising on one set of vineyard homes and one section of villa properties. The Lavender pool, surrounded by thousands of newly planted lavender bushes, was filled and waiting for the first swimmers.

Ironically, the one thing that every resort needs is missing — but only temporarily.

“We’re just waiting for bedroom furnishings,” said Gannon.

Due to the global supply chain delays that many consumers are now accustomed to, most of the couches, beds, tables and chairs that will occupy the resort guest rooms have yet to be delivered. He’s closely monitoring the progress of the arrival of the furniture, said Gannon.

Event spaces include the “Glasshouse Barn,” which offers almost 4,000 square feet of event space and up to 322 people indoors.

The “glass” refers to four massive doors along the sides that open outward, almost like a flat garage door.

What is Stanly Ranch? Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, located at 200 Stanly Cross Road, was originally estimated to cost $250 million to $275 million. City officials projected the resort will generate $4.4 million of tax revenue in its first year, including property and hotel-room taxes. The Napa City Council passed the Stanly Ranch resort master plan in 2010. Set on more than 700 acres in the Carneros area, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection will come to include 70 Vineyard homes, 40 Villas and 72 cottages offering 135 rooms. The original Stanly Ranch was established in 1856 by Edward Stanly, an attorney who resided in San Francisco. The entrance gate to the resort is to the left of the Bay Trail entrance near the intersection of 12/121.

Gannon said the real estate ownership in the resort is one of the biggest questions visitors have about Stanly Ranch.

“We have two different types of residential products — the villas and the vineyard homes.”

Unlike the cottages, with room rates starting at $1,259 a night, the villas will be privately owned, explained Gannon. The first set of 20 villas will be available by early to mid-summer. The two-bedroom villas are marketed to those who want to live in Napa Valley, but don’t want to spend the entire year here, he said. Villa owners agree to place their units in the Stanly Ranch rental pool inventory for six months of each year, he noted. Prices for the villas start at $2.5 million, said Gannon.

Vineyard homes are primarily located on the opposite side of the resort. Those homes start at $4 million and can be added to the Stanly Ranch rental pool, but it’s optional, he explained.

The spa and wellness center at Stanly Ranch includes multiple buildings and components, starting with Halehouse.

“Halehouse is our wellbeing space where we provide services treatments, programming, and offerings that allow active and bold high endurance individuals to enhance their performance as an individual,” explained Stanly Ranch Director of Wellbeing Erin Hosler.

Treatments and offerings include hyperbaric oxygen therapy and “bio-hacking” technologies using heat, cold, steam and micro salts “to optimize physical performance and improve health.”

Other Halehouse services include therapeutic "deep tissue" bodywork, neuro-stimulation treatment, myofascial therapy, a variety of massage options, esthetics including facials and cryofacials, body exfoliation, physical therapies, and a separate pool/lounge area.

With its winding paths, lavender fields, village atmosphere, spa experiences and other offerings, the resort certainly does feel like a private oasis, where one’s every need might be anticipated and accommodated.

Stanly Ranch wants to offer “low key luxury,” to both visitors and locals, said Gannon.

What does that mean?

“We don’t want to be overtly opulent,” he explained. “We want our luxury to come through with thoughtful experiences. We want to really focus on what touches somebody and try and curate something to make them feel special by recognizing that. That our luxury."

"Some people attribute arrogance with luxury,” but that is not the goal at Stanly Ranch, said Gannon.

“We just want everybody to feel at ease.”

