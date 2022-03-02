Stanly Ranch resort plans April 29 opening: rooms start at $1,259 a night

In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.
More than a dozen years after first announced, and an investment of more than $275 million, south Napa’s new luxury resort plans to open as soon as April 29.
“We’ve landed with two feet into this eight week 'zone,'” of the debut, said General Manager Ed Gannon.
The resort (known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection) has even scheduled its first wedding. A couple from the East Coast will celebrate their marriage over the weekend of May 6, the GM said.
“It’s very exciting,” Gannon said.
“We’re full steam ahead now, said Stanly Ranch executive chef Garrison Price. “It’s all happening.”
During a construction tour this past Monday, the expansive resort remained a hive of activity. Workers were installing raised garden beds, meeting vendors, installing signage, and unwrapping spa equipment. The Nichols Partnership of Denver is the resort developer.
People are also reading…
On both ends of the Napa resort, 20 villa homes are under construction, along with a set of vineyard homes.
Most resort guests, and locals who visit, will start their Stanly Ranch experience at “The Village,” explained Gannon.
This central gathering space includes Gavel, a coffee bar and to-go eatery, Bear, the resort restaurant, and a reception building and bike shed/valet station.
There’s even space for a food truck hookup, he pointed out, along with “bird’s nest” hanging basket-style seating and fire pits.
“It’s a chill spot to be in for the community and guests alike,” said Gannon.
From the back of Bear, guests will enjoy views of almost the entire resort, eventually including 70 vineyard homes, 40 villas, and 72 cottages offering 135 rooms.
This past Monday, walls were rising on one set of vineyard homes and one section of villa properties. The Lavender pool, surrounded by thousands of newly planted lavender bushes, was filled and waiting for the first swimmers.
Ironically, the one thing that every resort needs is missing — but only temporarily.
“We’re just waiting for bedroom furnishings,” said Gannon.
Due to the global supply chain delays that many consumers are now accustomed to, most of the couches, beds, tables and chairs that will occupy the resort guest rooms have yet to be delivered. He’s closely monitoring the progress of the arrival of the furniture, said Gannon.
Event spaces include the “Glasshouse Barn,” which offers almost 4,000 square feet of event space and up to 322 people indoors.
The “glass” refers to four massive doors along the sides that open outward, almost like a flat garage door.
Gannon said the real estate ownership in the resort is one of the biggest questions visitors have about Stanly Ranch.
“We have two different types of residential products — the villas and the vineyard homes.”
Unlike the cottages, with room rates starting at $1,259 a night, the villas will be privately owned, explained Gannon. The first set of 20 villas will be available by early to mid-summer. The two-bedroom villas are marketed to those who want to live in Napa Valley, but don’t want to spend the entire year here, he said. Villa owners agree to place their units in the Stanly Ranch rental pool inventory for six months of each year, he noted. Prices for the villas start at $2.5 million, said Gannon.
Vineyard homes are primarily located on the opposite side of the resort. Those homes start at $4 million and can be added to the Stanly Ranch rental pool, but it’s optional, he explained.
The spa and wellness center at Stanly Ranch includes multiple buildings and components, starting with Halehouse.
“Halehouse is our wellbeing space where we provide services treatments, programming, and offerings that allow active and bold high endurance individuals to enhance their performance as an individual,” explained Stanly Ranch Director of Wellbeing Erin Hosler.
Treatments and offerings include hyperbaric oxygen therapy and “bio-hacking” technologies using heat, cold, steam and micro salts “to optimize physical performance and improve health.”
Other Halehouse services include therapeutic "deep tissue" bodywork, neuro-stimulation treatment, myofascial therapy, a variety of massage options, esthetics including facials and cryofacials, body exfoliation, physical therapies, and a separate pool/lounge area.
With its winding paths, lavender fields, village atmosphere, spa experiences and other offerings, the resort certainly does feel like a private oasis, where one’s every need might be anticipated and accommodated.
Stanly Ranch wants to offer “low key luxury,” to both visitors and locals, said Gannon.
What does that mean?
“We don’t want to be overtly opulent,” he explained. “We want our luxury to come through with thoughtful experiences. We want to really focus on what touches somebody and try and curate something to make them feel special by recognizing that. That our luxury."
"Some people attribute arrogance with luxury,” but that is not the goal at Stanly Ranch, said Gannon.
“We just want everybody to feel at ease.”
Photos: Napa's Stanly Ranch resort nears completion. Take a look here.
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Napa's Stanly Ranch resort
Gordon Huether's Inifity art at Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Ranch
Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch, Napa
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com