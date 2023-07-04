With parade floats, bicycles, festivals and a giant-size Old Glory — and fireworks planned after dark — Napa Valley communities gathered Tuesday to join America’s celebration of the nation’s 247th birthday.

The day's festivities kicked off in the morning with the city of Napa’s annual Fourth of July parade, where hundreds of spectators clustered on downtown streets to watch a procession of floats, vehicles and marchers.

Contingents at the parade, which is organized by Napa Sunrise Rotary, displayed a range of themes for those lining the streets — from people dressed in 1776-era outfits from revolutionary times to those riding military Jeeps while in World War II-style uniforms, to a group displaying the rainbow Pride flag alongside the Stars and Stripes on a green open-top car.

Among the parade's attractions was the U.S. symbol writ large: An American flag that spanned nearly the width of a city street, carried at its edges by more than a dozen people.

Napa’s celebration then shifted to the Oxbow Commons park, which hosted the city’s Independence Day festival featuring carnival games and magic shows for children and live music at the park’s summertime Oxbow RiverStage venue.

In a late change of plans, the city also was scheduled to be a venue for Independence Day’s traditional curtain-closer — a crackling, flashing display of fireworks adorning the night sky over the Napa Valley Expo.

City officials in May announced the cancellation of the Napa-sponsored pyrotechnics for environmental and fire safety reasons, but the state-owned Expo — joined by various sponsors — stepped in to organize the show instead.

Elsewhere in Napa County, fireworks were slated to make their return to St. Helena’s July Fourth celebrations, which last featured them in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered lengthy shutdowns of public gatherings. The Crane Park light show was to follow St. Helena's Red, White and Blue Bike Parade, along with a collection of patriotic tunes played by the Saint Helena Community Band at Lyman Park.

A third fireworks display was set to cap the festivities in American Canyon, which hosted its own July Fourth parade in the afternoon followed by a city festival at Community Park II.

Other holiday celebrations took place at Yountville's Veterans Memorial Park and in Calistoga, which followed its downtown parade with a Star Spangled Social at Pioneer Park.

