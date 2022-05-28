Stars, Napa musicians take the stages for BottleRock's second day

The crowds returned to downtown Napa on Saturday for the second of BottleRock's three acts — and so did the star power.
Tens of thousands of music fans converged on the Napa Valley Expo to watch more than two dozen acts, a bill that was set to climax in the evening with main-stage concerts by the Black Crowes and Twenty One Pilots.
Earlier, BottleRock's opening day concluded with the Napa festival's first performance by Metallica, along with concerts by Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES and other bands.
Amid the household names playing the festival's main stages are Napa musicians gaining the chance to take the big stage in their hometown.
One ensemble, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony, opened BottleRock's second day with arrangements of Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away," Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," and "Enter Sandman" by Metallica — which had performed yards away on the Expo grounds just 16 hours earlier. Later Saturday, the Silverado Pickups also continued their streak of playing every BottleRock since the festival's 2013 launch, and another local band, Mama Said, opened Friday's slate on the Verizon Stage.
Saturday proved another pleasant day for festivalgoers as late-spring temperatures remained in the 70s, seasoned by brisk afternoon gusts. Attendance at the Expo appeared in line with BottleRocks of recent years, which the event's producer Latitude 38 Entertainment has said draws some 120,000 spectators to the Third Street fairground.
BottleRock's ninth edition concludes Sunday with a schedule culminating in shows by P!nk and Luke Combs.
Photos: BottleRock 2022, Day 1
Metallica's prime-time set on the Napa Valley Expo's main stage, featuring frontman James Hetfield (left) and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, highlighted and closed out the first day of the BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
James Hetfield of Metallica appeared in front of giant video boards displaying the throng that was present for the band's concert Friday night, on the first day of the BottleRock music festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Greta van Fleet performed on the Napa Valley Expo's main JaM Cellars Stage Friday evening on the first day of the BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
Vocalist Mandy Lee of Misterwives performed Friday afternoon on the BottleRock music festival's opening day at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
The first day of BottleRock 2022 continued early Friday evening with a performance of Greta van Fleet on the JaM Cellars Stage, on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
Early arrivals at the BottleRock music festival Friday donned wireless headseats to dance at the Silent Disco, a popular diversion at the event.
Howard Yune, Register
The Napa Valley's signature product was available to BottleRock spectators strolling the main promenade of the Napa Valley Expo during the festival's opening day Friday.
Howard Yune, Register
The first-day slate on the Verizon Stage at Napa's BottleRock festival included MisterWives.
Howard Yune, Register
Misterwives performed on the Verizon stage Friday afternoon on the first day of the BottleRock music festival, which continues at the Napa Valley Expo through Sunday night.
Despite mild afternoon temperatures in the 70s and a gentle breeze, one BottleRock spectator protected herself against the sun while entering the Napa Valley Expo for the music festival's opening day.
Howard Yune, Register
Signposts guided BottleRock visitors to the various stages where more than 70 musical acts will before at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
The parents of a very young BottleRock spectator shielded the child against the afternoon sun while the band Fantastic Negrito performed on the JaM Cellars Stage.
Howard Yune, Register
William Prince performed on the Allianz Stage Friday afternoon on the first day of the 2022 BottleRock music festival, which continues through Sunday night.
Howard Yune, Register
Most attendees of BottleRock 2022 on Friday — which is happening without COVID-19 restrictions — didn't wear masks.
Edward Booth, Register
An actor greeted BottleRock passers-by in an elaborate set erected at the Napa Valley Expo to promote a gin brand. A wide variety of spirits, wines, and food from local restaurants is on offer during the BottleRock music festival, which began noon Friday and continues through 10 p.m. Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
In the parking lot of Taqueria Maria outside BottleRock, Abide and other cannabis vendors set up sales for those attending the festival.
Sam Jones
"The Garden," inside of BottleRock features various cannabis brands and organizations educating attendees about their products.
Sam Jones
A 21+ area of BottleRock, The Garden is an educational-only community focused entirely on cannabis products. Down the street, many of the vendors also have their own sales outside the venue.
Sam Jones
Pamos Beverage Company was one of the vendors inside of The Garden at BottleRock this year, telling folks about their cannabis-infused drinks and mixers.
Sam Jones
Justus Bennetts performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Brian Lima
CHVRCHES performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Brian Lima
Skip Marley performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Rachael Pollack
Chef Aaron May cooks up bites on the BottleRock Napa Valley Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, while guests 49ers tight end George Kittle and mascot Sourdough Sam toss treats into the crowd during the Going For Gold segment.
Tim Hans
It's all about the fashion at BottleRock Napa Valley.
Demian Becerra
Royal & the Serpent performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Yvonne Gougelet
All smiles at the BottleRock Napa Valley silent disco.
Yvonne Gougelet
Liily performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Brian Lima
Crowds enjoy the bands at BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday.
Demian Becerra
Liily performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Brian Lima
BottleRock attendees enjoy a performance.
Brian Lima
BottleRock Napa Valley's Silent Disco.
Demian Becerra
Dorothy performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Beth Saravo
Madame Ghandi performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Beth Saravo
Madame Ghandi performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Beth Saravo
Hanging out at BottleRock Napa Valley.
Demian Becerra
Fantastic Negrito performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Beth Saravo
Mama Said performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Demian Becerra
Patrons dance at the Silent Disco at BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday.
Demian Becerra
The Alive performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Quinn Tucker
SAINt JHN with Ghetto Gastro on the Culinary Stage at BottleRock on Friday.
Quinn Tucker
Bastardane performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Quinn Tucker
Front row at BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday.
Demian Becerra
Marcus King performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Rachael Pollack
Peter Collins performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Tim Hans
Hanging out at BottleRock Napa Valley in style on Friday.
Demian Becerra
BottleRock Napa Valley fans.
Yvonne Gougelet
Diamante Electro performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Yvonne Gougelet
Kygo performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Brian Lima
Kygo performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Rachael Pollack
SAINt JHN performs at BottleRock on Friday.
PRISCILLA RODRIGUEZ
FLETCHER performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Demian Becerra
Patrons relax at the BottleRock Napa Valley Wine Garden on Friday.
Demian Becerra
MisterWives performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Demian Becerra
MisterWives performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Demian Becerra
Headlines Metallica performs at BottleRock on Friday.
Quinn Tucker
