Stars, Napa musicians take the stages for BottleRock's second day

The crowds returned to downtown Napa on Saturday for the second of BottleRock's three acts — and so did the star power.

Tens of thousands of music fans converged on the Napa Valley Expo to watch more than two dozen acts, a bill that was set to climax in the evening with main-stage concerts by the Black Crowes and Twenty One Pilots.

Earlier, BottleRock's opening day concluded with the Napa festival's first performance by Metallica, along with concerts by Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES and other bands.

Amid the household names playing the festival's main stages are Napa musicians gaining the chance to take the big stage in their hometown.

One ensemble, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony, opened BottleRock's second day with arrangements of Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away," Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," and "Enter Sandman" by Metallica — which had performed yards away on the Expo grounds just 16 hours earlier. Later Saturday, the Silverado Pickups also continued their streak of playing every BottleRock since the festival's 2013 launch, and another local band, Mama Said, opened Friday's slate on the Verizon Stage.

Saturday proved another pleasant day for festivalgoers as late-spring temperatures remained in the 70s, seasoned by brisk afternoon gusts. Attendance at the Expo appeared in line with BottleRocks of recent years, which the event's producer Latitude 38 Entertainment has said draws some 120,000 spectators to the Third Street fairground.

BottleRock's ninth edition concludes Sunday with a schedule culminating in shows by P!nk and Luke Combs.

