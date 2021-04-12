Napa County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, reflecting confirmed cases since Friday's report.

This was slightly higher than the previous Monday, when there were 46 cases, and the highest post-weekend total since mid-February.

On Tuesday, Napa County will learn whether recent case counts allow the county to remain in the more permissive orange tier which expands how many customers businesses can serve at a time and opens up some community activities.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The county said an additional 628 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents and people who work here. This brings the total since mid-December to 104,934 doses.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.