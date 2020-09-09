State agency gears up to remove toxics from burned Napa County houses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) is beginning the process of removing household hazardous waste from properties impacted by the Hennessey Fire. This service will be provided at no cost to impacted property owners.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the agency will inspect properties and remove any household hazardous waste that poses a threat to human health, animals, and the environment such as batteries, asbestos siding, and paints, Napa County announced.

DTSC will have two teams working in Napa County that will conduct household hazardous waste sweeps block by block. Each team of technicians will be accompanied by local county staff who will be available to answer residents’ questions about the clean-up effort. Impacted residents do not need to opt in to the program.

The state is providing direct assistance to Napa County, with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The county is working to prepare information for fire victims and the recovery process. The information will be specific to Napa County residents impacted by the 2020 Hennessy Fire. Text HENNRecovery to 888-777 to opt in.

Watch Now: Red skies on First Street