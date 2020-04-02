State census response coming in lower than national average

Compounding the perennial barriers to a full census count is the novel coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to slow its spread, which feature stay-at-home orders for most Americans -- including the entire state of California.

June Lim of AAAJ said her group and its 11 census campaign partners have had to quickly pivot from in-person outreach to a more robust digital strategy in order to convince Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations to participate.

"Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are least likely to respond to the 2020 census and are most concerned that the Census Bureau will not keep their information confidential and will share their information with other government agencies," Lim said.

One of the most important messages, therefore, has been that it is illegal for anyone to share individual census information -- even with other government agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Internal Revenue Service -- and anyone caught doing socan face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Also, it's been important to reassure many immigrant communities that the census form doesn't ask about citizenship status, since many undocumented residents believe the government is trying to use their information in deportation hearings.