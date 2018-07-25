The California State Historical Resources Commission will consider adding the St. Helena Public Cemetery to the National Register of Historic Places.
According to a statement by the commission, “A private burial ground belonging to the Hudson family became the main public cemetery for the Napa County community of St. Helena. The property is eligible as a pioneer cemetery and an example of ‘rural’ cemetery architecture.”
The Hudson family acquired a vast swath of what is now western St. Helena, extending all the way to the hills. With the death of matriarch Sarah Hudson in 1856, the family established a private cemetery that later became a public cemetery as the need grew for a public burial site.
Over the years, the cemetery has grown another four or five times, and is now about 25 acres. Historically notable people interred at the cemetery include prominent attorney, judge and law school founder Serranus Clinton Hastings, Congressman and Prohibition-era wine advocate Theodore Bell, Dr. Edward Turner Bale and his wife Maria Soberanes Bale, Charles Krug, Robert and Margrit Mondavi, Jacob Schram, and early St. Helenans with familiar names like Crane, Chaix, Chiles, Edwards, Richie and Money.
The cemetery is one of seven California sites the commission will consider on Friday, Aug. 3 when the commission meets at 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the State Resources Building, 1416 Ninth St. in Sacramento.