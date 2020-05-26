State efforts to ease restrictions on to-go wine clash with Napa County regulations

It’s a kind of gray area for wineries, C. Mondavi CEO Judd Wallenbrock said. It isn’t clear how the use permit for Charles Krug, C. Mondavi’s flagship property and the oldest winery in Napa Valley, will play into the relaxation, he added.

“Can we open up our pizza oven and have people sit at the tables outside? We’re inclined to think so, and we’re prepared to do that, but we’re trying not to do anything (out of compliance) or that would make people hesitate,” Wallenbrock said. The winery is conscious of how the Napa community might respond to its reopening, he continued, and wants to make sure it’s “crossed the i's and dotted the t's.”

The relaxations might better aid bars and breweries – businesses whose models are more compatible with food service. Even for Napa County’s downtown, standalone tasting rooms, most of which can serve food because they do not require use permits, the new regulations aren’t of much help, according to Adam Housley, owner of Housley Winery.

His downtown tasting room has been offering curbside pickup and delivery since mid-March, and though he commended the ABC for its work to help businesses, the most recent round of relaxations from the state “don’t make a lot of sense,” he said.