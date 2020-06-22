State, federal officials take different paths trying to stop utilities from causing wildfires

Utility lawyers attacked Alsup's order on two fronts. On May 13, they appealed the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and filed a separate motion with Alsup to reconsider his orders.

The "reconsideration is warranted because the Order rests on clear error and fails to consider relevant facts and law," the lawyers wrote. "The imposition of the Court's untested conditions will interfere with the ongoing work underway at PG&E to mitigate wildfire risk."

PG&E said it recognizes the growing threat of wildfires in its service area and is working diligently to reduce those risks, but the extra steps "are likely to hurt" prevention efforts.

"The new conditions are substantively unreasonable because they interfere with California's regulatory regime," utility lawyers argued. "And the conditions, even if they could be met, would not improve safety and may well increase wildfire risk."

Neither the Governor's Office nor the Public Utilities Commission would answer questions about the judge's order or say whether they agreed with the ruling.

Newsom's press office issued a statement last week saying the governor has demanded a fundamental transformation of PG&E so it can provide safe, reliable, affordable and clean power.