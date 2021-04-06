State investigating perplexing COVID outbreaks among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CDPH is retesting the original specimen given by residents and staff who tested positive to determine whether the positive results may be the product of a variant strain, according to Relucio.

“They have been doing whole genome sequencing for all of those specimens, and we’re awaiting the final results,” Relucio said, noting that the county was expecting them soon. Whole genome sequencing is the “gold standard” of coronavirus testing, Relucio added, results sometimes take as long as a month to get back. Napa County’s samples have been expedited because the outbreaks could change how the county ranks in the state’s reopening blueprint.

She noted that all cases among vaccinated individuals had been asymptomatic.

“It’s possible the vaccine has provided protection, and … it might have had an impact on transmission, as well,” Relucio said. “(That is) to be seen.”