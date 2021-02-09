State mandate for new Napa County housing grows

Napa County’s sticker shock over the number of state-mandated homes it might have to plan for in coming years is growing.

The county told the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) that the home allocation formula for the nine Bay Area counties disproportionally affects rural, agricultural areas. But the latest, the proposed number for the unincorporated county went up instead of down.

“It was a big surprise to us,” county Supervisor Diane Dillon said.

Napa County as a whole saw the number of homes it must plan for from 2023 to 2031 rise from 3,816 to 3,843. But the boost from the initial numbers announced last fall isn’t evenly spread across the unincorporated county and its cities.

Unincorporated Napa County saw its proposed allocation rise from 792 to 1,013, a 28% increase. St. Helena saw its allocation rise from 171 to 254, a 49% increase. Other cities saw allocations fall slightly or remain the same.

The bottom line — Napa County and it cities, despite voter-approved growth measures to protect farmland and open space, must find room to build more housing units than already exist in Calistoga. Many must be for low and moderate incomes.