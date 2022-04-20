State of mask rule on Napa County buses unclear amid battle over federal mandate

On the day California lifted its requirement to wear masks on public transportation, the future of a similar mandate for Napa County buses remained up in the air particularly after the federal government appealed the court ruling that struck down a nationwide mandate earlier this week.

On Wednesday, California announced it will no longer require masks on public transit and at transit hubs like bus stops and airports. Dr. Tomas Aragon, the state’s public health officer, said in a statement that California is modifying its masking guidance — in force for more than two years during the coronavirus pandemic — to align with that of federal health officials.

“Going forward, California will strongly recommend masks on all public transportation and in transit hubs, including bus and train stations, ferry terminals and airports,” Aragon said. “These crowded settings should be considered high risk and may often not have adequate ventilation, an additional layer of protection against the virus.”

Later Wednesday, however, the U.S. Justice Department announced it will file an appeal to reverse the order that blocked the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and transit stations. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the ruling handed down Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in Florida.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority had planned to make an announcement about its face-covering requirement for passengers and drivers on its Vine bus system following California’s announcement, but delayed its statement when news of the Justice Department’s appeal broke shortly before 3:30 p.m. PDT, according to Rebecca Schenck, the authority’s transit manager. No further comment from NVTA was available as of 5:15 p.m.

Transit agencies across California and the nation have scrambled this week to determine their immediate masking policies since Monday, when U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa ruled that the CDC is not authorized to enforce its travel and transit mask mandate.

The agency had previously announced an extension of the mandate through May 3 to allow more time to study the virus’ Omicron subvariant BA.2, which now comprises more than 85 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority dropped its mask mandate Wednesday for riders and employees, as did the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District. VTA officials said masks will still be strongly recommended on buses, light rail and paratransit vehicles, but that they will not be required by the agency.

BART had yet to determine the future of their mask requirement, but said in a statement Wednesday morning that the agency was waiting in part on an announcement from the state on its transit mask requirement.

“BART hasn't made an official or final determination if a mask mandate will continue on BART,” the transit agency said. “Once we make an official determination, we will communicate it.”

Other regional transit agencies, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Caltrain and Solano County Transit have also said they will either keep their own mask mandates for the time being or wait for more guidance from state and federal health officials.

Aragon noted in his statement that high-quality masks continue to be an effective method of preventing the spread and contraction of COVID. “We continue to monitor federal action on this issue and will announce any additional changes to state policies as needed,” he said.

Monday’s court ruling did away with the last major vestige of federal pandemic rules and led to a mishmash of new locally created rules that reflected the nation’s ongoing divisions over how to battle the virus.

Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask-optional policy. Los Angeles County dropped its mandate for mass transit and a train conductor in New Jersey told commuters of their masks Tuesday: “Feel free to burn them at will."

New York City, Chicago and Connecticut, however, continued to require masks for travelers, and a mandate also remained in place for New York’s subway system.

The ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

After a winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant that prompted record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months that led most states and cities to drop mask mandates. But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.

With reports from The Associated Press and Bay City News Service.

