State of the salt marshes: Since completion in 2016, Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration Project tracks steady progress

Nearly six years after restoration construction was completed at the former Cargill salt ponds in Napa, the previously industrialized marshes are alive with wildlife activity.

The wind whipping across San Pablo Bay doesn’t stop the rabbits, ducks and other resilient species from foraging through the exposed mud and relying on the tides for their livelihood. While the project is far from being deemed a complete success, these critters and their continued presence are a clear indicator for California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff that their efforts are, to some degree, working.

Karen Taylor, a CDFW environmental scientist split between the Napa-Sonoma Marshes and Petaluma, has been working as a marine biologist in this region for nearly 17 years, and firsthand watched the shift from salt harvesting to habitat preservation within the wildlife area that encompasses the Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration Project.

“There are still wetland drainages and there are still areas where there is no vegetation, as to be expected, but to be able to not find sanitation plates and erosion pins … I mean, none of this vegetation was there,” said Taylor.

After the salt ponds were purchased by the state from Cargill in 1994, the land sat largely idle until the first phase of tidal restoration began in 2005. State agencies also purchased additional land, about a mile across the Napa River, from Cargill in 2003, which then became its own restoration project known as the Napa Plant Site Restoration Project.

Between these two projects, Taylor and her team manage over ten thousand acres of land, keeping up with mowing, weeding, spraying, surveying and the like as owners of the property. And while final phases of the projects have been completed for years now, the CDFW still needs to keep up with the post-construction monitoring, reporting and compliance that needs to be done.

Following the project's completion in an American Canyon Eagle interview, Taylor’s supervisor Larry Wyckoff reiterated that the intent of the project was to revive the salt ponds by “restoring them to a mosaic of habitats,” which would “benefit rare, threatened, and endangered species,” as well as a “broad range of other fish, wildlife, and plant species.” And according to the State Coastal Conservancy, the San Francisco Bay has lost an estimated 85 percent of its historic wetlands to fill or alteration … meaning a massive loss of habitat, too.

The restoration project’s initial goals included ways to bring back native populations of special-status species like the salt marsh harvest mouse, creating a habitat for endangered fish and aquatic life, and maintaining ponds of different depths for both shorebirds and diving ducks, so keeping track of the species returning to the area is a large part of the restoration gig.

Taylor says the wildlife response was “almost immediate” following the completion of project construction, with continued growth in populations as the habitat develops further and vegetation matures.

“It was just amazing,” she said of the transition. “As the habitat is changing, I think what is exciting for me even after doing this for 17 years is that I never know what I am going to see when I come out here. I have seen harbor seals, sea lions, otters, brown pelicans which would normally not be here, a bald eagle trying to get a coot … you never know.”

The CDFW also leads a Napa Sonoma Marsh Restoration Group, which meets each fall to discuss project progress, share data acquired that year, and provide a space for different groups and agencies to collaborate. As a result, Taylor and her team have become a source of knowledge not only as biological monitors, but also as educators and purveyors of public access to wildlife areas.

“This is one of the largest restorations in the West Coast and the Bay Area, so it has been exciting to be a part of that since almost the beginning for me,” said Taylor. “We have learned a lot on both restoration projects about what we are able to do, and hopefully people can learn from our successes and the issues that did pop up.”

