State offers 6 Napa sites for possible homeless shelters

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants local leaders to review a list of six state-owned properties in Napa County, including two possible park-and-ride lots and Skyline Park, to determine if any are suitable for shelters or housing for the homeless.
It remains to be seen how local communities will respond. Meanwhile, Napa County has its own request to the state – provide grants to expand capacity at the 69-bed South Napa Shelter and Day Center by about 28 beds.
“We are always open to discussing with the state and with the Governor’s Office opportunities for housing,” county Housing and Homeless Services Director Molly Rattigan said.
Napa County, like many California communities, has its homeless encampments, including along the Napa River and near Kennedy Park in the city of Napa.
California is making 286 of its properties available in cities and counties across California to shelter the homeless. The state is offering to lease sites to communities for $1 a year and let communities tap the state’s $650 million emergency homeless aid fund to help make projects a reality.
The Jan. 22, 2019 "point in time" count for Napa County found 322 homeless people. Of that total, 132 were in emergency shelters, 40 were in transitional housing and 150 were unsheltered. The tally from this year's count has not been released.
Newsom is calling on cities and counties to submit proposals for state properties "immediately available to local governments," the governor's press release said.
Napa County sites listed on a state map are lower Skyline Wilderness Park and Caltrans properties near Imola Avenue, Redwood Road and Stanly Lane in and near the city of Napa, Highway 29 at Green Island Road in American Canyon and along Highway 29 at Yountville.
“I don’t think we have enough information at this point of what the requirements are,” Rattigan said. “We haven’t really looked into what each of the sites is.”
Newsom in a press release made it clear he isn’t trying to impose something on communities.
“As a former mayor, I get the localism is determinative and that all levels of government must work together to get Californians off the street and into housing and supportive services,” Newsom said.
That means the next step is up to communities, if they want to, as Newsom put it, “meet this moment head-on.”
One of the potential homeless housing sites in the unincorporated county is the lower, flat section of Skyline Wilderness Park. Last summer in a separate move, the state said 20 acres there could be used for affordable housing.
Rattigan noted that the county is trying to buy the entire 850 acres of Skyline Wilderness Park from the state to keep as a park.
Two Caltrans sites in the city of Napa appear to either be park-and-ride lots or are adjacent to them. These are the Imola Avenue park-and-ride lot and the Redwood Road park-and-ride lot.
Another site is at the city of Napa border, though whether in the city or unincorporated county is difficult to tell from the state properties map. It is a vacant Caltrans lot bounded by Stanly Lane, Golden Gate Drive and Highway 121, on the opposite side of Stanly Lane as the Stanly Lane pumpkin patch.
Napa Mayor Jill Techel said the city isn’t ready to make any decisions on the state’s offer. It has to look at the pros and cons of each site.
“It’s not that we’re avoiding trying to find solutions,” Techel said. “But I think we’re trying to find solutions that don’t have consequences we don’t anticipate.”
Still another potential site is a vacant Caltrans lot on the edge of the unincorporated county and Yountville, at Napanook Road and Highway 29, near the Madison Street signal. It is on the opposite side of Highway 29 from downtown Yountville.
Meanwhile, Napa County has an idea of its own to better address homelessness - add capacity to the South Napa Shelter on Hartle Court near the South Napa Century Center. The $5.3 million shelter opened in 2006.
The Board of Supervisors in February approved two grant applications to the state for a total of $851,000. Money would be used for repairs and upgrades to increase the overnight capacity of the 69-bed shelter by a couple dozen guests.
Rattigan said the county should find out in April whether it will receive the state grants for the South Napa Shelter project.
