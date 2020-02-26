State offers 6 Napa sites for possible homeless shelters

Two Caltrans sites in the city of Napa appear to either be park-and-ride lots or are adjacent to them. These are the Imola Avenue park-and-ride lot and the Redwood Road park-and-ride lot.

Another site is at the city of Napa border, though whether in the city or unincorporated county is difficult to tell from the state properties map. It is a vacant Caltrans lot bounded by Stanly Lane, Golden Gate Drive and Highway 121, on the opposite side of Stanly Lane as the Stanly Lane pumpkin patch.

Napa Mayor Jill Techel said the city isn’t ready to make any decisions on the state’s offer. It has to look at the pros and cons of each site.

“It’s not that we’re avoiding trying to find solutions,” Techel said. “But I think we’re trying to find solutions that don’t have consequences we don’t anticipate.”

Still another potential site is a vacant Caltrans lot on the edge of the unincorporated county and Yountville, at Napanook Road and Highway 29, near the Madison Street signal. It is on the opposite side of Highway 29 from downtown Yountville.

Meanwhile, Napa County has an idea of its own to better address homelessness - add capacity to the South Napa Shelter on Hartle Court near the South Napa Century Center. The $5.3 million shelter opened in 2006.