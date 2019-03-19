The last outstanding issue involving the 2017-18 Napa County grand jury’s cases against Assessor John Tuteur has been resolved in Tuteur’s favor.
Two possible cases against Tuteur had been referred to the state Attorney General’s Office. One that could have removed Tuteur from office was dropped by the state last year. The other, which would have instituted a civil suit against Tuteur and his family for allegedly failing to pay back taxes, was recently dropped.
No civil charges will be brought. The agency has closed the matter, said a message from the Attorney General’s Office to Tuteur’s attorney.
The back taxes involved a mistake the Assessor’s Office made in 2008 calculating the value of Tuteur family property with a cell tower lease. The Assessor's Office discovered the mistake in 2016.
The grand jury said Tuteur owed about $20,000 in back taxes. Tuteur said on Monday that when the matter was resolved, the back taxes came to $4,695 that his family is paying.