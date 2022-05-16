State: PG&E worker injured in Calistoga-area accident dies

One of the two utility workers injured late last month in an accident near Calistoga has died, the state’s industrial regulator has confirmed.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, was informed May 9 of the death of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. worker who suffered a head injury April 29 in the 4200 block of Highway 29, according to a spokesperson with the state Department of Industrial Relations.

The PG&E employee was “pigging” – clearing, cleaning or checking – a 6- to 8-inch-diameter pipeline when he was struck by unknown objects, the spokesperson said in an email Friday afternoon.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the death and has up to six months to issue citations if it finds any violation of workplace safety rules, according to the spokesperson, who said the agency will not comment further until the inquiry is finished.

The identity of the PG&E worker was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

PG&E earlier reported that two of its workers were part of a team that was drying a gas line following a hydrostatic test when an accident occurred. The utility did not release details about the accident, but said no natural gas was inside the pipe and added that no explosion, rupture or pipeline damage occurred.

Highway 29 was closed for about a half-hour while emergency responders went to the scene, including California Highway Patrol helicopters that took the injured workers to hospitals.

