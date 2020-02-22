State plan for Yountville Veterans Home envisions focus on nursing, long-term care

Fewer people will live at California’s military retirement homes in decades to come – but a larger share of them will require long-term care and skilled nursing, in Yountville and statewide.
That was the conclusion of a master plan recently published by the state Department of Veterans Affairs to guide the future direction of California’s eight Veterans Homes for retired service members and their spouses. For the Yountville campus – by far CalVet’s largest and oldest – the future may include a growing commitment to residents needing round-the-clock care, even as its overall population continues to shrink.
Authors of the 300-page plan – which analyzes the needs of military senior homes from Redding to suburban San Diego – recommended gradually overhauling the 600-acre Yountville facility to place long-term care at its center, starting with a 240-bed skilled nursing facility currently in the planning stage and estimated to cost $300 million. With demand for independent or assisted living quarters decreasing in recent years, organizers should consider slowly consolidating those residences into fewer buildings and freeing up more space for affordable housing, outpatient care and other uses, the report recommended.
Such deep changes in the types of care offered and the way buildings are used are needed to clear up lengthy waiting lists for nursing care, and to better align the Yountville home with the needs of current and future veterans, according to the master plan, which CalVet released in January.
“Failure to implement the most critical proposals would be a disservice to veterans in need of effective, appropriate, and comprehensive long-term care,” authors wrote. “California’s veterans are changing, and their Veterans Homes should change to accommodate them.”
Waiting lists to enter California Veterans Homes cast light on what types of housing and support are in greatest demand, CalVet authors wrote. Eighty-five percent of those waiting for a place in the network are applying for skilled nursing or memory care, while the numbers of able-bodied residents has fallen well below the state’s budgeted maximums.
Robust demand for long-term care in Yountville makes its future nursing center perhaps the most critical piece of its future, CalVet predicted – a 285,000-square-foot building at the Veterans Home’s southwest corner that would bring three existing facilities under a single roof, with kitchens, dining rooms, exam rooms, nurses’ stations, laundry facilities and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Shifting nursing care out of the 1930s-era Holderman building into modern quarters must be CalVet’s top priority in Yountville, the report argued, both because of the Holderman’s antiquated design and also because of upkeep costs that have grown into the millions of dollars.
“If the new (skilled nursing facility) complex is not built in Yountville, then the Home must end its existing SNF program,” the master plan starkly proclaimed. “… The proposal is costly, but the alternative would be to discharge veterans to other Homes or to facilities in the community.”
By contrast, state officials painted a portrait of declining interest in non-medical accommodations at its Veterans Homes – especially the dorm-like quarters in Yountville, which offer less privacy than the single-room design of new homes like the Fresno and Redding centers that opened in 2013.
In Napa County, the Yountville center is funded to house 522 people in its “domiciliary” (independent living) program, but counted only 461 such residents in July 2019, with four people waiting to be admitted. By contrast, 71 people were waiting to enter Yountville’s skilled-nursing unit in the Holderman building, which held 138 residents, and another 113 people were seeking spots in the memory-care center, which was treating 71 patients.
Overall, the Yountville home’s population in 2019 was 775, well below the 906 beds budgeted by CalVet and the physical capacity of 1,069.
The Yountville home struck 115 beds from its budget in 2018, but California’s master plan recommends removing another 30 beds from the roll and considering further cuts in the years ahead.
Meanwhile, the CalVet master plan contemplates combining assisted-living dwellings currently spread across two buildings into one, the Eisenhower building at the south end of campus. Later, more assisted-living units could be created, if needed, at the nearby Roosevelt building, which hosts a memory-care center that would be merged into the future skilled-nursing hub.
Though the Yountville home is coping with a falling population and aging facilities, CalVet’s report saw great long-term potential in an asset unique among the state’s retirement centers – its 600 acres of land that can provide ample room and buildings for housing, services and revenue-raising partnerships.
One of the most valuable potential reuses for Veterans Home building could be the creation of affordable housing for staff members, a critically scarce resource that could bolster recruitment into a notoriously high-cost community, according to the master plan. CalVet also called for the opening of an outpatient clinic on campus to spare veterans lengthy trips to the San Francisco VA hospital, and suggested finding a partner to restore the aged Holderman building, either for housing or hotel use.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com