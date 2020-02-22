State plan for Yountville Veterans Home envisions focus on nursing, long-term care

Such deep changes in the types of care offered and the way buildings are used are needed to clear up lengthy waiting lists for nursing care, and to better align the Yountville home with the needs of current and future veterans, according to the master plan, which CalVet released in January.

“Failure to implement the most critical proposals would be a disservice to veterans in need of effective, appropriate, and comprehensive long-term care,” authors wrote. “California’s veterans are changing, and their Veterans Homes should change to accommodate them.”

Waiting lists to enter California Veterans Homes cast light on what types of housing and support are in greatest demand, CalVet authors wrote. Eighty-five percent of those waiting for a place in the network are applying for skilled nursing or memory care, while the numbers of able-bodied residents has fallen well below the state’s budgeted maximums.

Robust demand for long-term care in Yountville makes its future nursing center perhaps the most critical piece of its future, CalVet predicted – a 285,000-square-foot building at the Veterans Home’s southwest corner that would bring three existing facilities under a single roof, with kitchens, dining rooms, exam rooms, nurses’ stations, laundry facilities and more.

