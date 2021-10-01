State program clears all properties in Napa County of 2020 wildfire debris

All properties in Napa County whose owners enrolled in the state's debris removal program after wildfires last year are cleared, state officials said Thursday.

California's Consolidated Debris Removal Program assisted with the removal of burned metal, concrete, ash, and contaminated soil from 321 properties in Napa County after the LNU Complex Lightning fires. The owners can now begin the permitting process for reconstruction.

The program now has cleared 99.8 percent of the 3,833 properties it oversaw statewide after 2020 wildfires. Over 2,000 other properties also had damage from the wildfires but the owners chose to only opt for the removal of hazardous trees or they did not participate.

Progress can be tracked on a debris operations dashboard at https://wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov/current-incidents/august-september-2020-fires/debris-operations-dashboard. Updates are hourly and the dashboard is searchable by county or address.

