 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State program clears all properties in Napa County of 2020 wildfire debris

State program clears all properties in Napa County of 2020 wildfire debris

{{featured_button_text}}
LNU Lightning Complex

Firefighters protect a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of the Lake Berryessa area as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burned on Aug. 21, 2020. Ag industry groups are asking the Board of Supervisors whether Napa County would be better served with an independent fire department rather than the longstanding contract with CalFire.

 Noah Berger, Associated Press

All properties in Napa County whose owners enrolled in the state's debris removal program after wildfires last year are cleared, state officials said Thursday.

California's Consolidated Debris Removal Program assisted with the removal of burned metal, concrete, ash, and contaminated soil from 321 properties in Napa County after the LNU Complex Lightning fires. The owners can now begin the permitting process for reconstruction.

The program now has cleared 99.8 percent of the 3,833 properties it oversaw statewide after 2020 wildfires. Over 2,000 other properties also had damage from the wildfires but the owners chose to only opt for the removal of hazardous trees or they did not participate.

Progress can be tracked on a debris operations dashboard at https://wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov/current-incidents/august-september-2020-fires/debris-operations-dashboard. Updates are hourly and the dashboard is searchable by county or address.

Jacob Songer of Napa's Inferno Guard has some fire prevention tips to protect YOUR home. Are you doing all you can to prevent catastrophe?

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than $70 billion in economic impact expected from 2021 wildfire season

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News