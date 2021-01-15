State regulators say former Napa school trustee broke state conflict of interest law; no fine issued

State regulators have declared that Carlos Hagedorn, the former Napa school board trustee who launched an ethnic studies and support program for Latino students, broke state law by voting for funding to a program that he directed, but authorities have issued him a warning rather than a fine.
The co-founder of the Legacy Youth Project violated a law governing conflicts of interest for elected officials when, as a member of the Napa Valley Unified School District board, he voted three times in 2016 in favor of funding for the program, according to a Nov. 18 warning letter issued by the Fair Political Practices Commission. The infractions resulted from Hagedorn voting to approve payments to Legacy employees during board meetings on Feb. 4, May 19 and Aug. 18, 2016, the FPPC said.
The reprimand stemmed from a complaint NVUSD filed with the state commission in July 2020, a month after NVUSD ended Legacy instruction at its schools and alleged that Hagedorn had received more than $50,000 a year since 2014 from Napa Police funds intended for school resource officers.
District officials announced the state’s sanction against Hagedorn, a one-term NVUSD trustee from 2012 to 2016, at the board’s meeting Thursday night.
“The essence is that he illegally got a financial benefit from his actions as a trustee,” said Mary Hernandez, general counsel to the Napa school district. The violations included being paid from funds supplied to NVUSD as well as voting on that funding, and Hagedorn had been warned by the district’s legal counsel about possible conflicts of interest, Hernandez told board members at district headquarters in Napa.
Although the FPPC did not fine Hagedorn and said other allegations against him fall outside the state’s five-year statute of limitations, its warning notice will stay on file, is viewable on the agency website and can be considered in any future enforcement actions, wrote Angela J. Brereton, chief of the state agency’s enforcement division.
The state commission chose not to fine Hagedorn because payments made to Legacy did not directly benefit him, and because he had no previous history of violations and no longer serves on the Napa school board, Brereton added.
The state letter does not mention any allegations of misusing police funding, but Hernandez on Thursday said NVUSD has alleged more than a dozen violations by Hagedorn, some of which could have triggered state fines.
Hagedorn could have contested the decision by requesting a probable-cause hearing within 10 days of the ruling, but the state, in that case, could have pulled its warning and instead sought to prosecute him, Brereton said in the warning notice.
A memo by Hagedorn’s Sacramento-based attorney Gary S. Winuk dismissed NVUSD’s complaint against the Legacy founder as relying on “untrue speculation to support the alleged conflicts of interest,” and denied that Hagedorn received direct funding from the program or held any business position that could have created a conflict.
In a letter addressed to Hagedorn two days after the FPPC judgment, Winuk denied that any police funding was diverted to his client and added that government income – including from Napa Police – is exempted from state conflict-of-interest laws.
“One wonders as to the District’s motivation in submitting a complaint about a person who has not served on the District’s Board for four years,” Winuk wrote. “On top of this, the District engaged in false speculation about your conduct in an attempt to bolster their complaint. The FPPC resolved the District’s complaint with its lowest possible enforcement resolution, a warning letter, and rejected even conducting an investigation.”
The Legacy Youth Project began in 2012 at Vintage High School and later was extended to the Redwood and Harvest middle schools. During its final year on Napa campuses in 2019-20, it served 118 students at a cost of $250,000, according to NVUSD officials.
Trustees along with many students and parents credited the project with improving minority students’ odds at college and career success, as well as embracing their Latino identity, but the relationship between Legacy and NVUSD leaders broke down last spring, as some board members sought alternatives to Legacy that could reach a broader swath of the district's minority students.
“The success exhibited by members of Legacy has been outstanding, (but) we need to do a lot more," former trustee Jose Hurtado said at the time. "We have 10,000 Latinx students in the district, and we need scalability, and we need to develop new programs. At a time when budget constraints are so severe and every dollar is put under the microscope, we need to make sure we are above reproach.”
After funding negotiations for 2020-21 stalled, district leaders said a survey of financial records showed its payment to Napa Police to supply three resource officers climbed from $259,595 in 2013-14 to $313.156 a year later, with no staffing increase. On Aug. 7, 2014, Hagedorn joined other board members in approving the police contract as part of a catchall “consent calendar” package of otherwise routine matters that were voted on as one item, with meeting documents on the NVUSD website not mentioning any payment to Hagedorn.
The difference was used to pay Hagedorn for his work with Legacy, Hernandez said last June. Such payment was an ethics breach that may have broken the state’s Government Code 1090 barring elected officials from being “financially interested in any contract made by them in their official capacity, or by any body or board of which they are members,” she told NVUSD trustees who voted not to renew the program, over the vocal objections of its supporters – some of whom the week before had staged a rally on Jefferson Street, protesting the cancellation with chants of “Keep Legacy! Keep Legacy!”
The state’s ruling against Hagedorn vindicates NVUSD’s decision to cut ties with Legacy and work to supplant it with an ethnic studies program of its own creation, according to trustee David Gracia.
“I want it to be really clear what this report means: It means Carlos Hagedorn violated the law when we set up Legacy,” he said. “This affirms what we had to do, which was to close the illegal program he started, and replace it with an ethnic studies program that is created by the district and for the district.”
As it parted ways with Legacy, the Napa district offered former participants the choice of an academic support course, a Race and Social Justice course for social studies credit, or a different elective course. The transition toward a replacement support program was to include more support from counselors, social workers and parent liaisons within NVUSD.
In announcing the sanction against Hagedorn, the Napa school district also disputed the FPPC’s identification of Legacy as a nonprofit organization, pointing to its state registration in August as a limited liability company with Hagedorn as its secretary.
In a brief interview Friday afternoon, Hagedorn said Legacy registered as an LLC in order to access funds held on its behalf by the Napa Valley Education Foundation, the nonprofit that had been Legacy’s sponsor until NVUSD broke ties with the program.
While Legacy staff has not yet announced its future plans, Hagedorn predicted the program would maintain its local focus despite the rift with NVUSD.
“We obviously have to spend some time planning what our next steps will be,” he said. “We designed this program in partnership with the school district, in response to the needs of Napa Valley youth. We are and remain committed to the youth of the Napa Valley.”
