State regulators say former Napa school trustee broke state conflict of interest law; no fine issued

Trustees along with many students and parents credited the project with improving minority students’ odds at college and career success, as well as embracing their Latino identity, but the relationship between Legacy and NVUSD leaders broke down last spring, as some board members sought alternatives to Legacy that could reach a broader swath of the district's minority students.

“The success exhibited by members of Legacy has been outstanding, (but) we need to do a lot more," former trustee Jose Hurtado said at the time. "We have 10,000 Latinx students in the district, and we need scalability, and we need to develop new programs. At a time when budget constraints are so severe and every dollar is put under the microscope, we need to make sure we are above reproach.”

After funding negotiations for 2020-21 stalled, district leaders said a survey of financial records showed its payment to Napa Police to supply three resource officers climbed from $259,595 in 2013-14 to $313.156 a year later, with no staffing increase. On Aug. 7, 2014, Hagedorn joined other board members in approving the police contract as part of a catchall “consent calendar” package of otherwise routine matters that were voted on as one item, with meeting documents on the NVUSD website not mentioning any payment to Hagedorn.