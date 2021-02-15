State releases demographic breakdown of Napa County's vaccinated population

Those numbers reflect the change in California’s vaccination strategy, the website says, which first categorized and prioritized essential healthcare workers and staff at long-term care facilities before pivoting into an age-based tier system.

“Initially, vaccination was limited to healthcare workers and long-term care residents,” a description of the data on the state’s website reads. “… The data reflects those populations more than other California residents.”

Statewide, 54.7% of the population that has received at least one dose is 65 years of age or older; 16.6% are between the ages of 50 and 64, 28.7% between the ages of 18 and 49 and 0% are 17 years of age and younger.

Forty-nine percent of vaccine recipients in Napa County are white, data shows, while just 12.1% of the vaccinated population in Napa County is Latino. Eight percent of the vaccinated population identified as multi-race, 5.1% as Asian American, and 1% as Black. Nearly 16% of respondents listed their race and ethnicity as "unknown," a category that the state described as including “those who declined to state or whose … information is missing.” County officials have previously said the information gap could be in part due to language barriers.