Caltrans is scheduled to begin construction of the replacement of the State Route 128 Conn Creek Bridge in Napa County on the Silverado Trail near St. Helena. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start as early as Tuesday, July 23.
During construction, the left and through lanes on westbound SR-128 (northbound Silverado Trail) will be combined for traffic turning left on Conn Creek Road as well as for through traffic continuing north on Silverado Trail.
A separate left turning lane will be provided on eastbound SR-128 from the southbound Silverado Trail onto Sage Canyon Road, in addition to the through lane for traffic continuing south on the Silverado Trail.
Flaggers will direct motorists during temporary lane or highway closures (5-10 minutes). Motorists should expect delays.
The project is necessary because of wear and tear on the existing bridge’s foundation from the creek’s current. The new bridge will be wider to accommodate trucks turning right from eastbound SR-128 (Conn Creek Road) onto Silverado Trail.
As the project proceeds, there will be intermittent nighttime lane closures with one-way traffic control. Caltrans will provide the public with advance notice of any such temporary closures.
The bulk of construction is scheduled to take place during daytime hours with bridge construction tentatively expected to be completed by the end of 2020.