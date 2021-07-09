State’s grid operator asks electric customers across California to conserve power Friday as heat wave set to increase energy demand across the West

Saving Energy at Your Office or Business

If you’re working in an office setting, CAISO recommends the following:

• Turn off any office equipment that is not currently in use. Alternately, look for sleep or power-saving modes in between uses during the day.

• Enable power management settings on all computers so that they go to sleep and turn off screens when not in use.

• Plug electronics such as coffeemakers and microwaves into power strips and switch them off when the day is done.

• As you leave the office, get in the habit of checking to make sure computers, printers/copiers, and other office equipment is fully shut down. If possible, switch them off at the power strip to ensure they are no longer draining energy.

PG&E’s Demand Response programs offer incentives for business owners and residential customers who curtail their energy use during times of peak demand. PG&E has several of these programs, totaling about 261,000 enrolled PG&E customers.