You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State Sen. Bill Dodd holding COVID-19 virtuall town hall

State Sen. Bill Dodd holding COVID-19 virtuall town hall

Bill Dodd/Highway 37 (copy)

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, pictured here earlier this year at a Sears Point press conference, will hold a virtual town hall next Thursday on the coronavirus.

 Barry Eberling

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall to discuss public health, educational and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reopening the state.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. Joining Dodd will be Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County public health officer; Barbara Nemko, Napa County superintendent of schools and Mark Herbert, vice president for California of Small Business Majority, a nationwide small-business advocacy group.

Each participant will make presentations before answering questions from listeners. People can email questions to townhall@ksvy.org or call in questions to 933-9133.

The event will stream live for audio at KSVY.org and video at https://sd03.senate.ca.gov/ , www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd/ , www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/ or SonomaTV.org . It will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News