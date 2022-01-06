State Sen. Bill Dodd talks about housing, COVID-19 and fire prevention

State Sen. Bill Dodd at the dawn of 2022 is looking at a California Legislature session likely to include such Napa County-familiar topics as COVID-19 and wildfire prevention.

The Napa County native and former county supervisor recently took questions from the Napa Valley Register. He was elected as a Democrat to represent the 3rd Senate District in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

Dodd expects COVID-19 vaccine mandate bills to be introduced in the Legislature this year. Some of his colleagues are determined. He will listen to each proposal based on the merits and science, he said.

“I totally have an open mind on it,” Dodd said. “Based on what I’ve seen this year, yes.”

At the same time, there are a lot of different ideas on how to approach COVID-19. As the science evolves with new variants, the state must make sure whatever it does is based on good, sound science, Dodd said.

There is already a patchwork of California vaccine mandates. One is for health care workers. Another is for students engaged in in-person learning and is to take effect after federal Food and Drug Administration vaccine approvals for their age groups.

The Legislature last August looked at a more sweeping proposal by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, to require workers to be fully vaccinated. The bill was shelved.

Dodd urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

“Those people who have not been vaccinated are really the people who are at risk,” Dodd said.

Housing continues to be a big issue in Napa County and most of California. The state among other things has dramatically upped the house-building mandate numbers for communities in coming years.

Napa County leaders talk of doing more to boost housing development. But they also want to preserve world-famous wine country agricultural land. They say lack of infrastructure and wildfire danger limit housing site options in the unincorporated area.

The county Board of Supervisor’s state legislative platform seeks legislation that “acknowledges the unique nature of Napa County, including exempting Napa County from onerous mandates that don’t take into account agriculture.”

Dodd said this is an important issue to him as a Napa County native. But he didn’t seem optimistic that the county will secure any “special favors” from the Legislature on the housing topic.

He pointed to what Napa County has already done to help with the mandate for the unincorporated area. The county is well-positioned for the foreseeable future because of the land use agreements with the city of Napa and American Canyon, he said.

The county for the upcoming 2023-31 housing cycle is mandated to have more than 1,000 homes built in rural areas. It proposes to shift 90% of this number to Napa and American Canyon.

Zillow says the typical home value in Napa County is $860,000.

“I’m a fan of local control, but there (comes) a point in time that there needs to be resolution in this supply-and-demand issue,” Dodd said.

Napa County in its legislative platform asks that the state consider using Napa State Hospital land for housing. Dodd said there is hospital land outside of the secure areas that provide opportunities.

He’s a firm believer something can be done for housing at the Caltrans maintenance property in the city of Napa on Jefferson Street, Dodd said.

“The reality is our kids and grandkids have a very difficult time living in Napa County because of the cost of living, but more because of the cost of housing,” he said.

Dodd in 2021 worked on several wildfire prevention bills that became law. One makes it easier for controlled burn bosses to become insured. Another establishes a Cal Fire wildfire technology research office.

He’s not finished.

“I would have to say my top priority is to continue to move the needle in terms of fire prevention, not only in my district, but all the state of California, so we can be more resilient when it comes to fire,” Dodd said.

He pointed to such local efforts as creating a fire break and defensible space at the rural community of Circle Oaks as an example for the entire state.

The state in 2017 spent $3 billion on fire suppression and little on prevention, Dodd said. That’s changed to $3 billion on suppression and $1.5 billion on prevention.

“Prevention is our only way out,” Dodd said.

The state needs to understand that wildfire prevention needs to be a long-term budget item, Dodd said. He noted vegetation keeps growing and used the analogy of painting the Golden Gate Bridge — continual maintenance.

Dodd’s office said Dodd has had 80 bills signed into law since joining the Legislature as an Assemblyperson in 2014. What bills Dodd will introduce this year remains to be seen.

“We’re looking right now at a lot of different ideas,” Dodd said, adding there is time to hone his legislative platform.

