State Sen. Bill Dodd to hold COVID virtual town hall meeting Thursday

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss public health, educational and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reopening the state.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. Joining Dodd will be Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County public health officer; Barbara Nemko, Napa County superintendent of schools and Mark Herbert, vice president for California of Small Business Majority, a nationwide small-business advocacy group.

Each participant will make presentations before answering questions from listeners. People can email questions to townhall@ksvy.org or call in questions to 933-9133.

The event will stream live for audio at KSVY.org and video at https://sd03.senate.ca.gov/ , www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd/ , www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/ or SonomaTV.org . It will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM.

